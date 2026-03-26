Mar 26: Rising bills for businesses; Tiggo 4 on sale; Plans to bring overseas firms to UK

Businesses face energy bill rises of up to 80% due to Iran war price shock

Businesses are facing gas bill hikes of up to 80% as the Iran war and disruption to key shipping routes sends wholesale prices soaring, according to experts.

Cornwall Insight said many companies are set for painful increases in their gas and electricity tariffs from April in a busy month for energy contract renewals, with no price cap in place to protect firms.

The group is forecasting that electricity costs for businesses have increased by between 10% to 30% since the war began in late February, while gas prices have soared by between 25% and 80%.

Government plans to make it easier for foreign firms to move to UK

The Government has unveiled plans to change rules that will make it easier for overseas companies to move to the UK in hopes of attracting investment and competing with global finance hubs.

The current process for foreign firms to re-domicile to the UK is complex and costly, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said.

It requires them to wind up the existing company and establish a new one, which the DBT said was completely unfeasible for some, particularly larger companies, publicly-listed ones or those operating in regulated sectors.

Chery Tiggo 4 goes on sale priced at £19,995

Chery has announced that the Tiggo 4 hybrid crossover has gone on sale with prices starting at £19,995.

Chery is one of China’s largest car makers, owning several European brands such as Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and LEVC, the makers of London’s Black Cabs.

The Tiggo 4 is the firm’s latest entry into the B-segment crossover market and is available in two trims.

The markets

Stocks rallied on Wednesday, and oil prices cooled, on hopes for an end to the conflict in the Middle East despite Iran reportedly rejecting a peace plan proposed by the US.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 141.68 points, 1.4%, at 10,106.84.

In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 1.1%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended 1.4% higher.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Pinewood.AI expects profits to fall after delays to its rollout with Marshall Motor Group. Integration setbacks mean costs will hit 2026 results before revenue arrives later, despite progress with other partners like Lookers.

Motorway research shows dealers face a ‘stock-constrained normal’, with 78% worried about supply and 74% losing sales. Despite strong demand, shortages—especially of newer cars—are driving competition, margin pressure and greater reliance on digital sourcing tools.

Autotrader says new entrant brands could reach 15% UK market share by 2026 and 20% soon after. Strong demand, value-focused products and growing trust are driving rapid growth, with leads and conversions already signalling a major market shift.

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its electric Coachbuild Collection, offering ultra-bespoke, limited-run models. Clients will co-create cars via its global Private Office network, gaining exclusive access to design and development in a new super-luxury proposition.

Autotrader reports EV interest surging amid Middle East tensions, with new leads up 28% and used up 15%. Despite record demand, EVs remain only ~5% of UK cars, highlighting a gap between consumer interest and adoption.

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Government blocks Chinese firm’s plans to build wind turbines in Scotland

Chinese firm Ming Yang has been blocked by the UK Government from building what would have been the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturing facility in Scotland.

The firm had proposed the £1.5bn facility at a site in Ardersier near Inverness, saying it could create up to 1,500 jobs.

On Wednesday the UK Government blocked the move, with a spokesperson saying it cannot support the use of the firm’s turbines in UK offshore wind projects.

Resident doctors announce strikes just after Easter break

Resident doctors in England are to strike for six days in the ongoing row over jobs and pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced.

The latest round of industrial action will start just after the Easter long weekend from 7am on April 7 until 6.59am on April 13, the union said.

The doctors’ union urged the Government to ‘act fast’ to prevent the strikes from happening.

Weather outlook

The UK can today expect a generally cloudy but calm early-spring day. In the south, increasing cloud will limit sunshine, with temperatures around 11–12 °C.

The Midlands will be overcast but mostly dry, with similar temperatures. In northern England and Scotland, conditions will feel cooler and greyer, with thicker cloud and a slight chance of light drizzle.

Overall, expect a settled but rather dull day, with light winds and only limited brightness across most regions.