Pinewood.AI says profits will take a hit amid delays with Marshall Motor Group deal

Pinewood.AI says that its profits are set to take a hit this year amid a delay in its new partnership with Marshall Motor Group.

The automotive tech firm signed a five-year deal to implement its systems across Marshalls back in October but the process has been hit by setbacks.

Bosses say that the process has ‘taken longer than originally anticipated’ and will now hit EBITDA in its next set of financial results.

It had been hoped that the systems would be fully integrated during Q1 of 2026 but the rollout is now not expected until the second half of the year.

The delay was announced this morning (Mar 25) in a filing to the London stock exchange, where it was confirmed that EBITDA will be lower than current market expectations.

The hit comes because Pinewood.AI has already invested in the integration work and allocated teams to the project, with the costs already booked, regardless of the delay.

This means that the costs will be included in the firm’s 2026 accounts, expected next month, despite the additional revenue not flowing in until the 2027 accounting period.

Confirming the news, Bill Berman, chief executive officer of Pinewood Technologies Group, said: ‘We are proud to be part of the continuing growth story of Marshalls and Constellation Automotive Group.

‘As they partner with a number of new OEM partners, we look forward to helping them drive their business forward with the Pinewood.AI system delivering productivity improvements and increased efficiencies.’

As well as Marshalls, Pinewood.AI has also agreed to rollout its functions throughout other dealer groups, including Lookers, here in the UK.

In the latest announcement, the tech firm says that implementation across Lookers’ dealerships began in July of last year and is now ‘progressing to schedule’.

The system is also being set up across North America, including with Lithia, while Pinewood has continued its growth with the acquisition of a Dutch reseller for £3.3m.

Berman added: ‘I am encouraged by the progress of the Lookers rollout, which reflects the strength of collaboration between the Pinewood.AI and Lookers teams. We remain on track to complete the Lookers implementation on schedule.

‘Preparations for our rollout with Lithia in the US also continue at pace, with module testing progressing well as we prepare to launch later in 2026.

‘Our team have done an excellent job on the North American market work so far, on both the integrations needed and the product localisation. We are now close to entering what is comfortably the biggest market in the world, with over $9bn of addressable revenue.

‘The acquisition of our Netherlands reseller highlights our commitment to growing Pinewood.AI’s customer base in Central Europe.

‘We have acquired a very successful business and an excellent team who will help us accelerate our growth in this key region.’