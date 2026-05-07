May 7: TGJones closures; Polls open in local elections; Upgraded Nissan Ariya

Up to 150 TGJones stores to close as ‘direct result of government policy’
The closure of up to 150 high street stores previously part of the WH Smith business is the ‘direct result of government policy and recent geopolitical events’, its owners have said.
It is understood hundreds of jobs at TGJones are at risk as part of the restructuring plans the company said were necessary after the last 12 months of ‘highly challenging trading conditions’.
The shops were rebranded under the name TGJones after the purchase of 480 WH Smith stores by Modella Capital last year.
UK services industry faces ‘short-lived’ rebound as costs rise sharply
Growth in the UK’s services sector rebounded last month with business activity picking up, but firms face a “short-lived” recovery amid surging costs and lower demand linked to war in the Middle East, a new survey has shown.
Experts cautioned that the outlook for firms may be weaker after a rush of activity in April.
The S&P Global UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 52.7 in April, up from 50.5 the previous month. Any reading above 50.0 means the sector is growing while any reading below signals it is contracting.
Nissan upgrades Ariya with fresh design and new technology
Nissan has upgraded its electric Ariya with revised suspension and new technology features.
First revealed in 2021, the Ariya remains one of Nissan’s core electric models, sitting alongside the Leaf and Micra in the firm’s range of EVs.
For 2026, Nissan has revised the exterior look of the Ariya, introducing a new body-coloured front panel and a more distinguished black trim piece. Nissan has also introduced a new colour – ‘Plasma Green’ – which joins the existing range of montone and two-tone body colours.
The markets
Stocks soared on Wednesday on renewed hopes a peace deal could be struck between the US and Iran to end the Middle East war.
The FTSE 100 closed up 219.55 points, 2.2%, at 10,438.66.
In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris ended up 2.9%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt jumped 2.1%.
Wednesday on Car Dealer
Duncan McPhee quits loss-making Hendy for CEO role elsewhere
Blue Motor Finance ‘teetering on the brink of collapse’ with £50m redress bill – reports
Blue Motor Finance is reportedly ‘teetering on the brink of collapse’, facing a potential £50m redress bill and seeking a rescue deal. The firm disputes claims, while reports suggest EY may assist with restructuring or insolvency planning.
Lithia UK eyes up trio of Jaguar Land Rover sites as Group 1 continues to axe showrooms
Jason Cranswick says online-only car sales still have a place after Cinch ‘raised the bar
Cinch ‘raised the bar’ for digital car sales, improving transparency and online processes, according to former director Jason Cranswick. He said online-only sales still have a role, but future car buying will remain omni-channel and human-led.
Nissan to close production line at Sunderland plant as part of Europe-wide restructure
Airlines axe 120 UK flights in May amid concern over jet fuel shortages
Some 120 flights from the UK this month have been cancelled, new figures show, as jet fuel prices surge and fears of shortages grow.
Aviation analytics company Cirium said airlines have axed 120 of the 22,613 departures initially scheduled from UK airports in May, equivalent to 0.53%.
The number of outbound flights planned for June is 36 lower than a week ago.
Keir Starmer faces judgment day as millions head to polling stations
Sir Keir Starmer is facing his own judgment day at the ballot box as millions head to polling stations to cast their vote in crucial elections.
Devastating results have been predicted for Sir Keir’s Labour Party, with some 1,850 seats expected to be lost in councils across England, according to polling guru Lord Robert Hayward.
An equally painful fate is expected for Labour in Wales where the governing party is set to lose the national vote for the first time in more than a century.
Weather outlook
Expect a mixed and rather cool day across the UK today.
Southern and eastern regions should see variable cloud with some brighter intervals and only isolated showers. The Midlands remain mostly cloudy with occasional light showers.
Northern England turns cooler with more frequent showers, while Scotland is largely overcast, with patchy rain and a brisk, chilly feel.