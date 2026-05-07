May 7: TGJones closures; Polls open in local elections; Upgraded Nissan Ariya

Up to 150 TGJones stores to close as ‘direct result of government policy’

The closure of up to 150 high street stores previously part of the WH Smith business is the ‘direct result of government policy and recent geopolitical events’, its owners have said.

It is understood hundreds of jobs at TGJones are at risk as part of the restructuring plans the company said were necessary after the last 12 months of ‘highly challenging trading conditions’.

The shops were rebranded under the name TGJones after the purchase of 480 WH Smith stores by Modella Capital last year.

UK services industry faces ‘short-lived’ rebound as costs rise sharply

Growth in the UK’s services sector rebounded last month with business activity picking up, but firms face a “short-lived” recovery amid surging costs and lower demand linked to war in the Middle East, a new survey has shown.

Experts cautioned that the outlook for firms may be weaker after a rush of activity in April.

The S&P Global UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 52.7 in April, up from 50.5 the previous month. Any reading above 50.0 means the sector is growing while any reading below signals it is contracting.

Nissan upgrades Ariya with fresh design and new technology

Nissan has upgraded its electric Ariya with revised suspension and new technology features.

First revealed in 2021, the Ariya remains one of Nissan’s core electric models, sitting alongside the Leaf and Micra in the firm’s range of EVs.

For 2026, Nissan has revised the exterior look of the Ariya, introducing a new body-coloured front panel and a more distinguished black trim piece. Nissan has also introduced a new colour – ‘Plasma Green’ – which joins the existing range of montone and two-tone body colours.

The markets

Stocks soared on Wednesday on renewed hopes a peace deal could be struck between the US and Iran to end the Middle East war.

The FTSE 100 closed up 219.55 points, 2.2%, at 10,438.66.

In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris ended up 2.9%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt jumped 2.1%.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Hendy Group has confirmed COO Duncan McPhee will step down after reporting an £18.1m loss. He is set to take a CEO role elsewhere, possibly at Brayleys/Johnsons, and will serve a 12-month notice period.

Blue Motor Finance is reportedly ‘teetering on the brink of collapse’, facing a potential £50m redress bill and seeking a rescue deal. The firm disputes claims, while reports suggest EY may assist with restructuring or insolvency planning.

Lithia UK is in early talks to acquire three Jaguar Land Rover sites in Chester, Derby and Preston from Group 1 Automotive, as the latter exits the partnership; no deal has yet been agreed.

Cinch ‘raised the bar’ for digital car sales, improving transparency and online processes, according to former director Jason Cranswick. He said online-only sales still have a role, but future car buying will remain omni-channel and human-led.

Nissan will close one production line at its Sunderland plant to improve efficiency, with no local job losses. The move forms part of wider European restructuring, including 900 job cuts elsewhere under its cost-cutting recovery plan.

Airlines axe 120 UK flights in May amid concern over jet fuel shortages

Some 120 flights from the UK this month have been cancelled, new figures show, as jet fuel prices surge and fears of shortages grow.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said airlines have axed 120 of the 22,613 departures initially scheduled from UK airports in May, equivalent to 0.53%.

The number of outbound flights planned for June is 36 lower than a week ago.

Keir Starmer faces judgment day as millions head to polling stations

Sir Keir Starmer is facing his own judgment day at the ballot box as millions head to polling stations to cast their vote in crucial elections.

Devastating results have been predicted for Sir Keir’s Labour Party, with some 1,850 seats expected to be lost in councils across England, according to polling guru Lord Robert Hayward.

An equally painful fate is expected for Labour in Wales where the governing party is set to lose the national vote for the first time in more than a century.

Weather outlook

Expect a mixed and rather cool day across the UK today.

Southern and eastern regions should see variable cloud with some brighter intervals and only isolated showers. The Midlands remain mostly cloudy with occasional light showers.

Northern England turns cooler with more frequent showers, while Scotland is largely overcast, with patchy rain and a brisk, chilly feel.