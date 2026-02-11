Car News

Mazda announces new 348-mile 6e electric fastback will start from £38,995

  • Mazda 6e will start from £38,995 and arrives in showrooms in the summer
  • Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal rival will now only come with one battery option
  • 78kWh LFP battery will give a claimed range of 348 miles
  • Car is what dealers ‘have been waiting for’, says UK boss

Mazda has confirmed its forthcoming 6e electric fastback will now be powered by an entirely different battery that previously expected, and prices will start from £38,995.

The Japanese carmaker had previously revealed the Tesla Model 3 rival with 68.8kWh LFP battery and a 300-mile range, and an 80kWh NMC pack with 345-mile range.

However, it has now confirmed that the 6e will get a sole 78kWh LFP battery mated to a 255bhp rear electric motor, giving a range of 348 miles.

The 6e will be offered in two trim levels – Takumi, from £38,995, and Takumi Plus from £39,995 – and will be in showrooms in the summer.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director, Mazda Motors UK, said: ‘The Mazda 6e is the car our dealers have been waiting for, with a nod to the popularity of the Mazda 6 it’s a real statement of intent for the future and illustrates how Mazda can bring great design, technology and style to battery electric vehicles.’

He added: ‘In the UK we are facing some unique and complex challenges in the balance between EV legislation and consumer demand but at Mazda we will introduce new models and ensure our product range fits the pace of actual consumer demand in the UK with technologies that are amongst the best in the market.

‘The arrival of the Mazda 6e in UK showrooms this summer is perfect, it’s a fantastic and timely addition to our multi-solution approach that includes mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric offerings.’

