More job losses expected at Big Motoring World as employees are left ‘without direction or support’

Big Motoring World employees say they have been left ‘without direction or support’ after the firm put a number of employees at risk of redundancy.

The used car supermarket group recently conducted a ‘review of its warranty and aftersales operation’, resulting in a change of warranty provider.

The move means that several workers have been told they now face job losses, having been entered into an official consultation on March 3.

The process is due to last for around a month and insiders have contacted Car Dealer to complain about how the process has been handled.

It comes after the firm also axed a ‘small number of jobs’ within its ‘Big Wants Your Car’ Division.

Car Dealer understands that the move will impact Big Motoring World sites in Fengate, Sheffield, Cannock, Leeds, Camberley and Snodland.

Officials from the Big Motoring World recently addressed those involved in the consultation but sources say that staff’s suggestions were ‘immediately rejected without consideration’.

One employee, who was present at the meeting, told Car Dealer: ‘We’ve just had our first consultation meeting about the proposal, which was to ask questions and suggest ways to avoid [job losses].

‘However this turned out to be more of a presentation with all ideas being immediately rejected without consideration, and responses very much suggesting this is a done deal.

‘Big have also suggested this could potentially be dragged out for several months with no clear timeline.

‘This has obviously left us in a position of not being able to put a plan in place or set any start dates for future employers.

‘Some staff that are not entitled to redundancy pay have already jumped ship for job security.

‘We have been told to continue as normal and remain motivated, which is obviously incredibly hard especially without direction or support.’

The latest news comes as Big Motoring World continues its High Court tribulations, as founder Peter Waddell sues Bluebell Cars – the ultimate holding company of Big Motoring World – for unfair dismissal, harassment and disability discrimination.

Working closely with those affected

In response to an approach from Car Dealer, a spokesman for Big Motoring World said the firm was continuing to ‘explore all available options’

They also pledged to ‘provide appropriate support’ to workers but admitted that ‘some roles within the aftersales team may be impacted’.

Car Dealer has also seen a letter sent from Big Motoring World to those currently at risk of redundancy.

The message confirms that job losses are a possibility but adds that work is underway to ‘identify any alternative employment opportunities within the company’.

In another document, also circulated to staff and seen by Car Dealer, bosses say that ‘our current self-funded warranty model is no longer sustainable at our scale’.

They add that the restructure ‘reduces cost volatility, simplifies internal operations and removes structural bottlenecks’ and that ‘the current model is no longer commercially sustainable and is failing to meet our customer expectations’.

A spokesman for the firm told Car Dealer: ‘Big Motoring World has begun a formal consultation process with a number of colleagues within its aftersales division.

‘As part of an ongoing review to enhance operational efficiency and support future growth, some roles within the aftersales team may be impacted.

‘Throughout the consultation period, the company is committed to working closely with those affected to explore all available options and provide appropriate support.’