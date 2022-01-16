Renault UK promotes Peter Horton to head of fleet and used vehicles role

Renault UK has announced it’s promoted Peter Horton to head of fleet and used vehicles.

Horton will oversee the French brand’s entire fleet sales division and also be responsible for remarketing and residual value management.

He takes up the role with ‘immediate effect’, said a company statement.

Horton assumes his new position after over four years as the brand’s national corporate sales manager.

He’s been at the company for nearly 11 years and has previously held the roles of conversions manager and corporate sales manager. In total, Horton has over 20 years’ fleet industry experience.

Renault said the appointment comes as it ‘progresses to the next stage’ of its ‘Renaulution’ strategy, with the launch of new electric models this year including the Megane E-Tech Electric and Kangoo van.

Horton, pictured above, said: ‘The fleet industry is experiencing an unprecedented and significant shift in the channel mix, all of which has been driven by changing global conditions.

‘With a fantastic team and an excellent product portfolio that seeks to combine customers’ requirements in terms of electrification, connectivity and availability, we are in a strong position to help fleets with all their future mobility needs.’

Guillaume Sicard, country head UK & managing director, Renault UK, said: ‘I am delighted to see Peter take a very well-deserved step up to his new role.

‘He is a huge asset to the business and is very highly respected within Renault UK and the industry.

‘His extensive experience will prove invaluable as we enter the next stage of our “Renaulution” strategy, which will see us ramp up our electrification plans and significantly enhance our zero-emissions-in-use offering to business users.’