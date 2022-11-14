Used Car Award win should be worn as a ‘badge of honour’ as two-week countdown begins

Collecting a prize at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards is a ‘badge of honour’ that will ‘remain relevant for several years to come’, a previous winner has said.

Spencers Cars Sales enjoyed a fantastic time at the 2021 ceremony with boss Spencer Gray collecting our hotly-contested Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year award.

The firm’s Spencers MOT & Service Centre business also came out on top in the Service and Repair Outlet of the Year category, marking a special night for everyone associated with the Norwich outfit.

Ahead of this year’s Used Car Awards, which are taking place at The Brewery, London on November 28, we caught up with the company to find out what makes the ceremony so special.

The firm will be hoping to retain the two prizes it won last year with employee James Castleton also up for our Future Star Award.

Castleton, who attended last year’s ceremony, said: ‘For us it means a huge amount to be recognised for these awards, we wear them as a badge of honour.

‘They will remain relevant for several years to come and we use them as a marketing tool. From a customer perspective, buying from a garage that has been recognised to be excelling in particular areas as opposed to a garage that hasn’t, inspires more confidence.

‘Last year, we took the team for a meal to celebrate the awards that we won. Each accolade is a huge team effort and nobody’s efforts go without recognition.

‘The immediate aftermath was several customers both from the past and present reaching out to offer their congratulations, and this sparked dialogue which in several cases resulted in new enquiries and sales.

‘It gives our staff members a renewed sense of pride and belonging, knowing that their place of work has been recognised as being the best in the country in particular areas which are in large part, down to them!’

As a previous winner, Spencers know just how important the Car Dealer Used Car Awards are to the industry.

Castleton says that it offers dealers the crucial opportunity to compare themselves against other top firms and identify areas for improvement, as well as celebration.

He added: ‘I think the Used Car Awards are massively important. They enable us to measure our performance against some of the greatest dealerships in the country.

‘It forces us to push ourselves hard all year round to maintain high preparation standards and service levels for our customers.

‘Our staff do not know when they are being mystery shopped so they commit themselves to being the best for each and every customer and this is ultimately beneficial to our business and to our valued clients.

‘We always look forward to the ceremony, ultimately we are there for one thing and that is to win because that’s why we enter of course! The event is always good fun and something to look forward to.’

The names for this year’s Used Car Awards have been whittled down after two rounds of judging and a full list of nominees can be found here.

It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out two weeks before it took place.

The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino while GardX are hosting the official after party, which is invite only.

Main image (from left): Cliff Graham, director of dealer operations at Warrantywise, Mark Jones, Spencers Car Sales owner Spencer Gray and Mike Brewer at UCA 2021