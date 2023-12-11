Log in
UCA 2023, Alexanders PrestigeUCA 2023, Alexanders Prestige

Used Car Awards

Alexanders Prestige – Days To Turn Award Winner 2023

  • Sponsored by Auto Trader
  • Highly commended: Porsche Centre Leeds and Silverleaf Sports & Prestige
Advert

Time 10:01 am, December 11, 2023

North Yorkshire used car dealership Alexanders Prestige picked up this prestigious accolade at the 2023 Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards.

The dealership, based in Roecliffe, Boroughbridge, won the Days To Turn trophy in the hotly contested category, where assessors were looking for an efficient and well-run sales operation, with cars leaving dealers’ forecourts soon after they arrive.

The quick turnaround of a dealer’s stock indicates excellent levels of pre-sale preparation, fair pricing and great levels of customer care.

Advert

Alexanders Prestige business manager James Appleby said: ‘This award is down to the full team. We’ve got our buyers, we’ve got our marketing team and we’ve got our service team in place all in-house.

‘In order for us to turn cars around quickly, we need to get them advertised to allow our sales team to be able to move cars through quickly. This is fantastic and good news all round really.

‘Without customers we’d be nothing, so good customer service obviously helps in getting cars moved on quickly. It all works exceptionally well for us.’

Advert

  • Alexanders Prestige
  • Porsche Centre Leeds
  • Pro Drive Cars
  • Quality Cars and Commercials
  • Silverleaf Sports & Prestige

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘In judging the Days To Turn award, we collaborated with Auto Trader to find the dealers who are selling their cars the fastest.

‘Their data team looked at nearly 13,500 dealers to help us identify the best – with those nominated then subjected to our own rigorous checks and mystery shopping.

‘Alexanders Prestige absolutely aced the mystery shopping round, and its online feedback showed countless customers had received similarly impressive levels of service and communication. This is a well-deserved win for the team.’

Awards night compere Mike Brewer said: ‘Very well done to Alexanders Prestige.

‘As a used car dealer myself, I’m well aware of the importance of a fast-moving and efficient sales operation and the Alexanders team certainly don’t waste time! Well done to all concerned – you’re absolutely nailing it.’

Pictured from left are Mike Brewer, sales executive Raheel Akhtar, James Appleby, aftersales supervisor Alex Davison and Auto Trader partnerships director Marc Thornborough

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108