Alexanders Prestige – Days To Turn Award Winner 2023

North Yorkshire used car dealership Alexanders Prestige picked up this prestigious accolade at the 2023 Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards.

The dealership, based in Roecliffe, Boroughbridge, won the Days To Turn trophy in the hotly contested category, where assessors were looking for an efficient and well-run sales operation, with cars leaving dealers’ forecourts soon after they arrive.

The quick turnaround of a dealer’s stock indicates excellent levels of pre-sale preparation, fair pricing and great levels of customer care.

Alexanders Prestige business manager James Appleby said: ‘This award is down to the full team. We’ve got our buyers, we’ve got our marketing team and we’ve got our service team in place all in-house.

‘In order for us to turn cars around quickly, we need to get them advertised to allow our sales team to be able to move cars through quickly. This is fantastic and good news all round really.

‘Without customers we’d be nothing, so good customer service obviously helps in getting cars moved on quickly. It all works exceptionally well for us.’

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘In judging the Days To Turn award, we collaborated with Auto Trader to find the dealers who are selling their cars the fastest.

‘Their data team looked at nearly 13,500 dealers to help us identify the best – with those nominated then subjected to our own rigorous checks and mystery shopping.

‘Alexanders Prestige absolutely aced the mystery shopping round, and its online feedback showed countless customers had received similarly impressive levels of service and communication. This is a well-deserved win for the team.’

Awards night compere Mike Brewer said: ‘Very well done to Alexanders Prestige.

‘As a used car dealer myself, I’m well aware of the importance of a fast-moving and efficient sales operation and the Alexanders team certainly don’t waste time! Well done to all concerned – you’re absolutely nailing it.’

Pictured from left are Mike Brewer, sales executive Raheel Akhtar, James Appleby, aftersales supervisor Alex Davison and Auto Trader partnerships director Marc Thornborough