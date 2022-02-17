Anglo-Korean battery firm considering UK gigafactory that would create hundreds of automotive jobs

An Anglo-Korean battery production firm is considering building a new gigafactory in the UK in a move that would create hundreds of automotive jobs.
Eurocell is planning to invest an initial £600m over two phases on what would be its first European gigafactory.
The firm expects the plant to reach full capacity as early as 2025, with the UK one of three key markets being considered.
Bosses say they are ‘actively looking at sites’ in the Netherlands and Spain, as well as in Britain.
The final decision is dependent on ‘gaining the right level of central government support and investment’.
It says that the production site will create ‘hundreds of direct and indirect jobs’.
Recardo Bruins, CEO of Eurocell EMEA, said: ‘Eurocell in the UK is a new company, led by a highly experienced UK team and backed by our South Korean partner with decades of experience in electro-chemistry, making batteries at mass-scale and building the Gigafactories to produce them.
‘Now we are planning to rapidly expand in Europe, supplying the energy storage and automotive industries with our market-leading technologies that last longer, perform better and are 100 per cent safe.
‘These products can be on the market in months, not years.’
Eurocell says that its batteries last over ten times longer than conventional lithium-ion batteries, while a wide operating temperature range means that they can be used even in areas with extreme weather.
The two-phase approach to the creation of the new gigafactory would see initial production of batteries commence by early 2023, while a bespoke facility will be built in parallel on the same site.
Eurocell says that this will be capable of producing ‘in excess’ of 40 million cells per year by 2025.
Bruins added: ‘To fulfil our mission, we are actively seeking a European manufacturing base and are in advanced discussions with sites in the UK, Netherlands and Spain.
‘With the right level of central engagement and support we are keen to take advantage of the rapidly growing European market as quickly as possible.’
The Government has consistently expressed a desire to help the automotive industry go green and recently promised an extra £350m to help the supply chains move to electric.
It has also invested heavily in other gigafactories, including at Nissan’s Sunderland plant and in Northumberland.
Plans are currently being considered for another battery plant, to be built at Coventry Airport.