Anglo-Korean battery firm considering UK gigafactory that would create hundreds of automotive jobs

An Anglo-Korean battery production firm is considering building a new gigafactory in the UK in a move that would create hundreds of automotive jobs.

Eurocell is planning to invest an initial £600m over two phases on what would be its first European gigafactory.

The firm expects the plant to reach full capacity as early as 2025, with the UK one of three key markets being considered.

Bosses say they are ‘actively looking at sites’ in the Netherlands and Spain, as well as in Britain.

The final decision is dependent on ‘gaining the right level of central government support and investment’.

It says that the production site will create ‘hundreds of direct and indirect jobs’.

Recardo Bruins, CEO of Eurocell EMEA, said: ‘Eurocell in the UK is a new company, led by a highly experienced UK team and backed by our South Korean partner with decades of experience in electro-chemistry, making batteries at mass-scale and building the Gigafactories to produce them.