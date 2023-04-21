Apr 21: SpaceX rocket explodes; Fake review groups found; Ticket scams warning; New HS SUV from MG

SpaceX’s Starship rocket explodes minutes after blast-off

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship – the biggest and most powerful space rocket ever developed – exploded minutes after blasting off yesterday.

The uncrewed test launch from SpaceX’s Starbase in Texas saw the rocket leave the launch pad and ascend into the sky, but the first and second stages of the launch vehicle failed to separate, before disappearing in a fireball over the ocean about four minutes after lift-off.

SpaceX says Starship will eventually be able to carry up to 100 people on long-duration interplanetary flights, as well as enable the delivery of satellites and the development of a moonbase plus allowing point-to-point travel to anywhere in the world in an hour or less.

Evidence of fake review groups found on Facebook by Which?

Evidence of fake review groups operating on Facebook has been found by Which?.

The consumer group said its snapshot investigation found more than a dozen groups trading glowing reviews in exchange for free products or payment.

Groups had been trading in reviews for Amazon, Google and Trustpilot, Which? said.

Music-lovers need to be on their guard against ticket scams, major bank warns

Reports of people being scammed when trying to buy concert tickets have surged, a major bank is warning.

With demand to attend live events soaring after the coronavirus lockdowns, Lloyds said music-lovers hoping to see their favourite artists perform live this summer need to be on their guard.

According to the bank’s data, reports of people being scammed when buying concert tickets have surged by 529 per cent over the past year, with victims losing £110 on average.

CBI hands new information to police after report of ‘serious criminal offence’

The scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry has passed fresh information to the police regarding a report of a ‘serious criminal offence’.

The CBI, one of the country’s most influential business organisations, said it is ‘liaising closely’ with the authorities and has urged anyone with further information to come forward.

It comes weeks after the lobbying group launched its own investigation into a raft of allegations of misconduct by senior figures. It is understood the latest allegation relates to a new incident.

Nokia reports lower profits than expected

Phone-maker Nokia has reported lower-than-expected profits for the first quarter.

The Finland-based company reported net profit of 342m euros (£300m) for the January-March period – down 18 per cent from 416m euros (£376m) a year earlier.

Net income was 332m euros (£292m), down from 409m euros (£360m) the previous year, while sales were up 10 per cent at 5.9bn euros (£5.2bn).

EY probed by watchdog over audit of collapsed Made.com

EY is under investigation by the UK accounting watchdog over how it evaluated the finances of collapsed furniture retailer Made.com.

The Financial Reporting Council said it had launched a probe into the ‘Big Four’ accounting giant – which also comprises PwC, Deloitte and KPMG – in relation to the auditing of financial statements of Made.com during 2021.

Made.com fell into administration last year, resulting in hundreds of redundancies, after it was hammered by rising costs and waning consumer spending. No details about the probe were released.

Extinction Rebellion ‘expects up to 50,000 protesters’ on day of London Marathon

Extinction Rebellion has promised to avoid disrupting Sunday’s London Marathon as it prepares for ‘40,000 to 50,000’ activists to protest in the capital while the race is on.

The group is staging a four-day protest outside Parliament Square from today but has been in talks with the marathon race director to ensure minimal disruption.

Just Stop Oil told GB News it wouldn’t be disrupting the marathon either.

Raab battles on as Sunak mulls whether to sack deputy over bullying claims

Dominic Raab is determined to battle on as Rishi Sunak ponders whether to sack the deputy prime minister after receiving a report into whether he bullied officials.

The PM was taking a second day to determine whether he will kick Raab out of his Cabinet as he reviews senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC’s investigation.

Sunak received the report yesterday morning but Downing Street was unable to say if his verdict, and the report itself, will come today.

MG reveals the new 2023 HS SUV

MG Motor UK has revealed a bold new design for its best-selling flagship HS SUV.

At the front, it boasts new bi-function LED headlights, a bold grille design and a new front bumper while the rear gets a new bumper design, revised dual exhaust outlets and LED tail-lights alongside a new 18-inch diamond-cut wheel design.

The new MG HS will be offered in SE or Trophy specification, with prices starting from £23,495 on the road.

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 3.84 points up yesterday to end on 7,902.61. The Cac 40 was down 10.73 points at 7,538.71, the Dax was down 99.23 points at 15,795.97 and the Dow Jones was down 110.39 points at 33,786.62.

Weather outlook

Much of England and Wales will have rain and showers today, heavy at times, says BBC Weather, but Northern Ireland and the far north of England will be dry with sunny spells, while Scotland will have plenty of sunshine.

Saturday will see spells of rain moving north into far northern England, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, south-west England and parts of Wales will experience showers and it’ll be drier elsewhere with sunny spells.