Apr 30: GM’s strong results; Ratcliffe’s manufacturing warning; C5 Aircross SUV

General Motors posts strong results but will reassess projections due to tariffs

General Motors posted strong financial results for its first quarter on Tuesday, but says it will reassess its expectations for 2025 due to auto tariffs.

The car maker is pushing back its conference call to discuss its guidance and quarterly results until Thursday, so that it can assess potential tariff changes.

GM said that its initial full-year financial forecast does not contemplate the potential impact of tariffs. In January, the company announced that it anticipated 2025 adjusted earnings in a range of 11-12 dollars per share.

Carbon tax is ‘killing manufacturing’ in UK, says Ineos boss Ratcliffe

Chemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said a tax on carbon emissions is ‘killing manufacturing’ in Britain.

The chairman of Ineos, the fourth-biggest chemicals company in the world, said its plant at Grangemouth, near Falkirk, faces a £15m tax bill for its carbon emissions in 2024.

Sir Jim said the tax bill is a ‘heavy blow’ for British firms and that it is slowing the Ineos’s attempts to become more energy efficient.

Citroen reveals range-topping new C5 Aircross SUV

Citroen has marked 100 years since its founder lit up Paris’ Eiffel Tower with the company’s name by revealing the Citroen C5 Aircross in the French capital.

The new C5 Aircross arrives to sit at the top of the French carmaker’s range, coming in hybrid and electric forms, and will go on sale in the UK later this year.

The new range-topper carries over much of the 2024 Paris Motor Show Citroen C5 Aircross Concept car’s styling, including its vivid green paint colour. The newcomer adopts a boxier design compared to its predecessor, and uses plenty of design themes already seen on the recently launched C3 such as the ‘three-point’ light signature and chevron-shaped trim pieces.

The markets

UK stock markets have climbed following a swathe of company earnings results, despite Primark’s owner dragging on the FTSE 100 after reporting a drop in profits.

The FTSE 100 rose 46.12 points, or 0.55%, to close at 8,463.46. Elsewhere in Europe, with Germany’s Dax gaining 0.69%, while France’s Cac 40 declined 0.24% on Tuesday.

The pound was down about 0.25% against the dollar, at 1.341, and 0.1% lower against the euro, at 1.176.

Local election campaigns enter final day after parties clash in TV debate

Campaigning for the local elections has entered its final day ahead of the first major test of public opinion under Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership.

Voters will go to the polls in 23 council areas across England and six mayoral contests across devolved regions on Thursday. Running alongside them will be a by-election in former MP Mike Amesbury’s vacated seat of Runcorn and Helsby, which is expected to be closely fought by Labour and Reform.

It comes after politicians from the five main parties in England clashed over local services, Donald Trump and protest votes as polls suggested disillusionment could be a key factor in the polls. The parties went head to head in a debate on Channel 4 News on Tuesday night.

Government vow to recruit 6,500 teachers may not address shortage – watchdog

It is unclear whether the government’s pledge to recruit 6,500 more teachers will fully address staff shortages, the public spending watchdog said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said demand for teachers in secondary schools and colleges is increasing as the number of pupils continues to rise.

The watchdog has called on the government to publish a delivery plan for achieving its pledge, and to consider what more it can do to encourage teacher trainees to work in state schools across England.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

A car dealer was attacked with a knuckleduster during a violent burglary in Plymouth, where £12,500 in keys and cash were stolen. Three men admitted aggravated burglary; a fourth denies the charges. The dealer’s children were home during the raid.

Ford’s dealer network will shrink further in May as TC Harrison Ford in St Neots closes for a retirement village redevelopment. Staff will transfer to the Huntingdon branch, which is set to expand. No job losses are expected.

A family-run Subaru dealer in Aylesbury has celebrated a milestone sale, handing over a 26th new car to loyal customer Bill Nunn, who has bought exclusively from Adams Brothers for over 30 years.

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has partnered with Autoglym to offer its dealer network exclusive access to the premium LifeShine paint protection system, combining vehicle warranty and detailing expertise to enhance customer experience and dealer profitability.

Suzuki has celebrated standout performance across its UK dealer network at its annual National Dealer Conference, with Tracks of Exeter taking top honours including National Dealer of the Year, Regional Dealer of the Year (F) and Best Customer Experience.

Weather

Temperatures could hit 30C at the earliest point in the year on record in the UK on Thursday, the Met Office said.

Parts of southern and central England reached 26C on yesterday with the warm weather set to continue into today, with highs of 27C in London forecast.