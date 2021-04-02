Here are the headlines on Friday, April 2

Foreign hols ‘will be graded using traffic light system’

Foreign getaway destinations will be ranked under a traffic light system, with fewer restrictions tied to the places boasting the lowest coronavirus rates and high vaccination take-up, it has been reported.

Countries will be graded either green, amber or red, according to how well they are coping with the pandemic.

Hesitancy towards the vaccine across parts of Europe may mean that favoured continental destinations among British holidaymakers are deemed more high-risk than the likes of the US and Israel, where vaccination rates are good. Overseas holidays are currently banned, but Boris Johnson plans to make an announcement on Easter Monday about lifting restrictions.

Ministers warned against introducing domestic vaccine passports

Ministers have been warned against introducing vaccine passports in England by a cross-party group of politicians including senior Conservative MPs and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

More than 70 MPs, including 40 Conservatives, as well as peers from the House of Lords, have launched a campaign to oppose the move which they say would be ‘divisive and discriminatory’.

It comes as a report in The Daily Telegraph suggested a series of pilot tests for Covid passports were being planned which could include the FA Cup final and other sporting events in May, although Number 10 maintained any proposals were still under review.

Stay-at-home order lifted in Scotland

The stay-at-home order across Scotland has been lifted. From April 2, the order changed from stay at home to stay local, allowing for travel within a local authority area for non-essential purposes.

From Monday, hairdressers and barbers can reopen for pre-booked appointments, click and collect shopping will be permitted, and homeware shops and garden centres can welcome back customers.

University and college students can also return for in-person teaching and outdoor contact sports for 12-17-year-olds may resume.

Man jailed for theft of replica Ford Anglia from Harry Potter movies

A thief has been jailed for 22 months for stealing a replica of the Weasleys’ Ford Anglia car from the Harry Potter films.

Richard Matthews, 37, of Folkestone, Kent, pleaded guilty to the burglary of a garage in Walmer during which he stole the painstakingly-restored classic car.

A Kent Police spokesman said: ‘The pale blue Ford Anglia, which had been a replica of the Weasleys’ car from the Harry Potter films, was stolen from a Walmer garage by 37-year-old Richard Matthews in October 2019. However, a media appeal and investigation using CCTV stills led to his identification and subsequent arrest.’

Johnson says he is ‘very hopeful’ Liberty Steel jobs can be saved

Boris Johnson has said he is ‘very hopeful’ a solution can be found to save Liberty Steel as the firm’s owner insisted none of its plants would be shut ‘under my watch’.

Sanjeev Gupta has been urgently seeking to refinance its operations following the collapse of its main financial backer, Greensill Capital, threatening an estimated 5,000 jobs in the UK.

The Government has previously rejected an appeal by Liberty’s parent company, GFG Alliance, for a £170m bailout amid concerns its ‘opaque’ structures meant the funds could disappear into its international operations. However, the PM said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng remained in ‘daily contact’ with the owners.

More than half of people ‘want to keep savings habits’

More than half (55 per cent) of people aim to keep their current savings habits beyond the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, according to a survey.

And more than a third (37 per cent) said they will be putting off spending money as much as possible until the economy stabilises, TSB found.

However, just over a fifth (21 per cent) said they will not hold back on their spending as lockdown restrictions are eased, as they want to enjoy themselves, the poll of 2,000 people in March revealed.

Markets enjoy Biden boost and manufacturing surge

Strong manufacturing data and a wave of optimism from the US following President Joe Biden’s £1.45 trillion infrastructure stimulus boost on Wednesday night helped markets get off to a steady start in April.

The FTSE 100 closed the day up 23.67 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 6737.3 despite the pound rising against the euro and the dollar – up 0.36 per cent and 0.31 per cent respectively.

In Germany, the Dax 30 closed up 0.66 per cent and the French Cac 40 rose 0.59 per cent.

Thursday Car Dealer headlines you may have missed

Next profits cut in half after Covid store closures

High street fashion chain Next has said profits for the last year were slashed by more than half after its stores were shut for large parts of it.

However, the retailer said it is expecting to post a pre-tax profit of £700m for the current financial year, up from its previous target of £670m.

Next told investors yesterday that online sales over eight weeks from the start of February were ‘stronger than expected’ and more than 60 per cent ahead of the same period two years ago.

VW Caddy California will cost £29,695

Volkswagen has announced prices for its small camper van which will start at £29,965 in the UK.

The introduction of the Caddy California expands the firm’s camper line-up to three, fitting in beneath the Transporter California and Crafter-based Grand California.

It has a foldable bed with cup springs and a high-quality mattress that can be stored in the parcel shelf, can seat five and has an optional standalone ‘tail tent’ for even more living or sleeping room.

Chilly but sunny

Today will remain dry across the UK, says the BBC. There will be patchy cloud across eastern areas for much of the day, but the west and north should see more in the way of sunshine, especially in the afternoon.

Some limited late sunshine in northern areas this evening. It will stay dry again overnight too, with patchy cloud across the east and far north. South-western Scotland will see clear skies.

Tomorrow will begin mostly cloudy for many, although much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales will see some sunshine. The cloud will tend to thin through the afternoon. Staying dry too.