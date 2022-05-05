April’s new car sales slump by nearly 16 per cent as supply shortages see 2022 forecast downgraded

New car sales in the UK dropped by nearly 16 per cent in April versus the year before, according to figures released by the SMMT this morning (May 5).

Registrations fell by 15.8 per cent to 119,167 units in April, with the industry body blaming global supply chain shortages – mainly of semiconductors – hampering new vehicle deliveries.

That was in spite of showrooms being open for the entire month, unlike in 2021 when lockdown restrictions were in place until April 12.

It said the decline was mainly driven by a 33.3 per cent decrease in large fleet registrations, as manufacturers continued prioritising private consumers because of robust demand.

That helped the latter market segment see an increase of 4.8 per cent, while smaller business registration volumes fared even better, growing by 15.4 per cent.

Battery-electric (BEV) registrations continued to grow with 12,899 of the latest zero-emission cars joining UK roads – an increase of 40.9 per cent on the same month last year – and taking a 10.8 per cent market share, which was up from 6.5 per cent last year.

While registrations of hybrids (HEVs) also rose by 18.3 per cent, the number of new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations decreased by nearly a third (32.8 per cent). As a result, electrified vehicles comprised 27.9 per cent of all new car registrations during April.

The SMMT has now downgraded its forecast for the number of new cars expected to be sold this year by nine per cent to 1.72m – in January, it said 1.89m would be shifted.

Although that’s still a 4.5 per cent rise on 2021, the SMMT said it highlighted the effect the semiconductor shortage was still having on supply as well as anticipated impacts from rising living costs.

The outlook for plug-in vehicles was also downgraded, with the forecast for BEV registrations now at 289,000 units – down from 307,000 – with PHEVs at 144,000, which was down from 163,000.

HEVs also saw their outlook fall from 198,000 to 193,000.

This means that plug-in electric cars are now expected to account for a quarter of all registrations (25.2 per cent) during the year, with BEVs alone comprising around one in six new cars on the road.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said today: ‘The worldwide semiconductor shortage continues to drag down the market, with global geopolitical issues threatening to undermine both supply and demand in the coming months.

‘Manufacturers are doing everything they can to deliver the latest low- and zero-emission vehicles, and those considering purchase should look to place their orders now to benefit from incentives, low interest rates and reduced running costs.

‘Accelerating the transformation of the new car market and the carbon savings demanded of road transport in such difficult times requires not just the resolution of supply issues, however, but a broader package of measures that encourages customer demand and addresses obstacles, the biggest of which remains charging anxiety.’

The Nissan Qashqai took the title of best-selling car in April with 3,804 registrations. It was followed by the Ford Puma (3,318), Mini (3,088), Vauxhall Corsa (3,002) and the Kia Sportage (2,407).

The Corsa remains the year-to-date top-seller with 12,799 registrations, followed by the Puma (11,947) and the Qashqai (11,335).

What the industry thinks

Chief hurdle is supply not demand Despite a worsening cost-of-living crisis, consumer demand for new cars remains robust, with some vehicle manufacturers reporting many months’ worth of orders backing up. But many of the sales reflected in April’s figures would have been concluded months ago and the chief hurdle to stronger growth remains supply, not demand. The supply chain issues and component shortages dogging the car industry are now likely to last into the first half of 2023 as the conflict in Ukraine exacerbates post-pandemic disruption for manufacturers. Rocketing fuel prices are meanwhile pushing buyers towards electric vehicles from petrol and diesel cars in greater numbers. In the past month there’s been something of a landmark on our marketplace as the number of advert views for new alternatively fuelled vehicles briefly overtook petrol and diesel cars for the first time. Ian Plummer, commercial director, Auto Trader Consumers cannot carry burden of paying rising prices While there are some positive trends in these figures, they offer little in the way of cheer: the automotive industry is in an increasingly precarious position which these latest numbers only serve to amplify. On the one hand, the sector has successfully invested billions in creating desirable vehicles, including a raft of exciting new electrified models. But on the other its output continues to be strangled by world events, most acutely from chip shortages that are now predicted to run into 2024 before being resolved, but increasingly from the war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects. While profitability is high, the industry cannot expect to thrive in such a challenged market indefinitely – and likewise consumers cannot carry the burden of paying rising prices unchecked, especially as the cost of living elsewhere puts a focus on non-essential spending. Jim Holder, editorial director, What Car? Demand remains robust As implications of conflict in the Ukraine further complicate supply chain challenges that were already lingering from the pandemic, the impact of a rising cost of living adds further uncertainty for the automotive industry in 2022. Yet in the face of weakening consumer spending power and rising fuel and energy costs, car sales demand has remained relatively robust so far this year, compared with the very limited supply. Spending intention also remains, with a fifth of consumers planning on spending savings in 2022 telling KPMG that they will use them to buy a car. Richard Peberdy, UK head of automotive, KPMG EVs are the only thing dealers can smile about Dealers had hoped that the shackles would come off post-pandemic with increased demand helping to drive registrations, but supply issues (exacerbated by recent global events) mean their hands are still tied in the race to secure big ticket spend. Electric is the only area where dealers have something to smile about, as many customers look to take advantage of incentives around the purchase of electric vehicles as part of an effort to manage wider pressures on household budgets. Even with a growing order book, dealers in this sub-sector are still having to carefully manage supply – with semi-conductors a key area of focus. Karen Johnson, head of retail & wholesale at Barclays Corporate Banking