Arnold Clark stays on top as the Most Stocked Top 200 used car dealers revealed in full

Used car sales were up a whopping 18 per cent in April compared to March as dealerships opened their doors to a rush of customers.

The most stocked car dealer for the month was once again Arnold Clark with 29,430 cars in stock, followed by Pendragon’s Evans Halshaw in second with 8,914 cars.

One of the biggest risers on the our exclusive list – produced by used car data experts CarCondor.co.uk – was Wilsons of Epsom who leapt 29 places to 40th with 1,447 used cars in stock.

The full list can be seen by members of the Car Dealer website below.

The data from CarCondor.co.uk shows there were 196,195 used car sales among the top 200 dealers – up 18 per cent on March’s 166,216 sales.

Revenue rose in line with sales up nearly 16 per cent to £3.3bn.

New stock, though, fell three per cent as dealers across the country struggled to replenish supplies.

CarCondor.co.uk’s William Gomes said: ‘Dealers were back with people visiting the forecourts in April and the dealers that made the largest improvements in sales were by far car supermarkets month on month with one getting more than 100 per cent more sales than the previous month and many others close.

‘Traditional dealers also in general had (10-20%) improvements month on month on sales.

‘In general, larger luxury focused dealers had a worse month in April vs March.

‘Online only performed below average compared to all other types. Suggesting that the pent up demand was for customers that wanted to visit the forecourts.’

The data also showed the average price of a used car among the top 200 dealers was up marginally by 0.28 per cent to £16,011.

While the average number of days to sell was down nearly two days to 53 days.

The fastest selling car for the month was the Volkswagen Touareg – previously it was the Nissan Navara.