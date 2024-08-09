Arrest warrant issued for woman who stole hundreds of pounds worth of parts from MOT centre

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who damaged a trailer and stole more than £500 worth of parts from an MOT centre in Dorset.

Diana Walker, 35, previously admitted charges of theft by finding and criminal damage and was due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Aug 8) to be sentenced.

Car Dealer was in court to report on what punishment would be dished out but Walker, of Goliath Road, Poole, didn’t show up.

She had been scheduled to appear before magistrates from 10am but failed to arrive all day, with no excuse being given for her non-attendance, leading to a warrant being issued for her arrest.

The no-show wasn’t the first time Walker has disregarded a summons to appear before officials, as she was also set to be sentenced for two separate counts of failing to surrender to police/court bail at an appointed time.

According to court documents, she stole a vehicle battery, motorcycle helmet, motorcycle gloves and other vehicle parts to the value of £520 from Brook Road Garage in Wimborne, Dorset.

The incident took place on June 27, 2023, when Walker also damaged a trailer and wiring to the value of £200 at the same location.

For the theft by finding charge, Walker faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison or an unlimited fine.

Meanwhile, the criminal damage charge carries a maximum of four months behind bars or a fine of up to £2,500.

The case was previously adjourned from June 14 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

