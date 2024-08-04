Aug 4: Violent disorder across the country; UK stable for business; New Volvo EX30

Violent disorder sees police officers injured as Prime Minister vows action

Violent disorder in towns and cities led to officers being injured as objects such as bricks, chairs and bottles were thrown at police.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the police have his ‘full support’ to take action against ‘extremists’ attempting to ‘sow hate’ by intimidating communities as he held emergency talks with ministers over the unrest in parts of England.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said those engaging in violence ‘will pay the price’ and that ‘criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain’s streets’.

Starmer to pitch UK as ‘stable place to do business’ at October trade summit

Ministers are expected to pitch Britain as a ‘stable place to do business’ as they court global investors at a UK-based summit two weeks ahead of the autumn Budget.

Sir Keir Starmer will host up to 300 industry leaders at the event on October 14, which Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will also attend.

The International Investment Summit is seen by the Government as a milestone in its central mission to boost economic growth.

Rowing men’s eight lead the way with gold as GB win six medals on day eight

Great Britain hit the medal trail again on day eight of the Paris Olympics, the halfway point of the 2024 Games.

Rowing led the way on the final day of the Olympic regatta, with gold for the men’s eight and bronze for the women’s eight.

There was also success in gymnastics, sailing, dressage and athletics, as well as a guaranteed boxing medal to come for Lewis Richardson in the men’s 71kg division.

Saturday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Volvo EX30 now more affordable than ever

Volvo has announced an update to its vehicle range with a new entry-level EX30, its small electric SUV.

The EX30 Core now starts from £32,850, making it £2,300 cheaper than before and putting it on a par with the Kia EV3. Available with either single or single extended range motors, the former offers a claimed 209 miles on a single charge, while the latter can do a claimed 295 miles between trips to the plug and is priced at £37,050.

Equipment levels are also generous with the new trim level featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, LED headlights and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Google Built-in.

Ex-BBC chairwoman publicly thanked Huw Edwards despite being aware of his arrest

The former chairwoman of the BBC thanked disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards for his ‘huge contribution’ despite knowing he had been arrested in November 2023.

Dame Elan Closs Stephens left the role in March 2024, shortly before Edwards resigned during a confidential disciplinary process.

Earlier this week Edwards admitted making indecent photographs, with seven of the 41 images being of the most serious type.

Weather outlook…

Today, much of the UK will become cloudy, but sunshine is possible for some in the south. The BBC reports that the northwest will see patchy rain at first, turning heavy and persistent in the afternoon as it turns breezy.

Tonight, the north will become overcast with persistent rain, heavy in the west. Staying breezy. The south will remain dry and clear, but western areas will gradually become cloudy.

Tomorrow, the north will continue to see cloud and rain. The south will be cloudy in the west, with patchy rain, but the east it is expected to remain dry with sunshine.