August Motors in Salisbury joins SsangYong’s rapidly expanding UK dealer network

SsangYong has added to its rapidly expanding UK dealer network with the addition of August Motors.

The Salisbury showroom is the latest to sign up with SsangYong, which agreed deals with 20 former Mitsubishi dealers last year.

The dealership, which turned 50 last year, is part of the Balmer Lawn Group, also has showrooms in Brockenhurst, New Milton, and Dibden Purlieu.

The new deal will see the site showcase a full range of SsangYong models including the Rexton, Musso, Tivoli and Korando in an ultra-modern space.

Included at the dealership is a full aftersales centre offering servicing, MOT, repairs, and approved parts

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome August Motors to the SsangYong franchise.

‘The group endeavours to provide customers with excellent service and has values that match our own. We are very much looking forward to working with the experience team in Salisbury and welcome them on board.’

Paul Lamar and Louise Parker, managing directors for the group, said: ‘Even after all these years, we still strive to constantly deliver a premium service to every customer.

‘We value integrity, honesty, and transparency in our dealings.

‘We are delighted to add the SsangYong range to our Salisbury customer offering and look forward to a successful partnership.’