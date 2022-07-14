Log in
SsangYong MussoSsangYong Musso

News

August Motors in Salisbury joins SsangYong’s rapidly expanding UK dealer network

  • August Motors signs up with SsangYong Motors UK
  • Bosses looking forward to a ‘successful partnership’
  • SsangYong signed up 20 former Mitsubishi dealers in 2021 alone

Time 11:18 am, July 14, 2022

SsangYong has added to its rapidly expanding UK dealer network with the addition of August Motors.

The Salisbury showroom is the latest to sign up with SsangYong, which agreed deals with 20 former Mitsubishi dealers last year.

The dealership, which turned 50 last year, is part of the Balmer Lawn Group, also has showrooms in Brockenhurst, New Milton, and Dibden Purlieu.

Advert

The new deal will see the site showcase a full range of SsangYong models including the Rexton, Musso, Tivoli and Korando in an ultra-modern space.

Included at the dealership is a full aftersales centre offering servicing, MOT, repairs, and approved parts

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome August Motors to the SsangYong franchise.

‘The group endeavours to provide customers with excellent service and has values that match our own. We are very much looking forward to working with the experience team in Salisbury and welcome them on board.’

Advert

Paul Lamar and Louise Parker, managing directors for the group, said: ‘Even after all these years, we still strive to constantly deliver a premium service to every customer.

‘We value integrity, honesty, and transparency in our dealings.

‘We are delighted to add the SsangYong range to our Salisbury customer offering and look forward to a successful partnership.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51