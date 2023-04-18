Automechanika Birmingham highlights show features and new training hubs for 2023

With just under two months to go until Automechanika Birmingham 2023, the trade event has highlighted its brand-new training hubs and popular show features for visitors.

The UK’s largest automotive trade exhibition returns to the NEC and will be taking place from June 6 to 8.

The aim of the hubs is to support suppliers, garage and bodyshop business owners, technicians and specialists by offering key learnings, insights into trends, technical information, practical sessions and the latest advice and tips to future-proof businesses.

Show features include workshop, EV and bodyshop training hubs providing technical training and demonstrations.

There will also be leading conferences for aftermarket, supply chain, plus talent & skills, offering the latest news and advice from the sector.

New for 2023 are a Detailing Hub Live, Collision Repair Live and Paint & Spray Live, providing live demonstrations, plus Modern Garage and EV Parc looking at all things electric vehicles and garages of the future.

Automechanika Birmingham’s Workshop Training Hub is in association with Autotechnician magazine and will offer garages and technicians a jam-packed programme of technical seminars.

These will be delivered by respected specialists, addressing the advancements and challenges facing the service, repair and maintenance sector.

Topics will include engine fault diagnostics, MOT, diesel and advanced driver-assistance systems (Adas).

The popular EV Training Hub, sponsored by Alliance Automotive Group, will highlight the requirements and opportunities available to the aftermarket to adapt to hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) service and repair.

This must-attend programme covers topics such as how to prepare your garage to offer repair services, health and safety requirements, tools and equipment for high-voltage operations, battery technology, plus exciting discussions on the hydrogen internal combustion.

Next up is the Bodyshop Training Hub in association with Bodyshop magazine and presented by renowned industry figureheads and experts.

This hub will provide collision repair and bodyshop professionals with the latest updates, advice and technical innovations in the sector.

Themes will include Adas, body repair, EV repair, paint, refinishing and BS10125 standards.

New training hubs for this year’s show include the Detailing Hub Live.

As the education partner and co-curator of the programme, the UK Detailing Academy invites the community to join it at this much-anticipated new feature for practical demos and to discuss the sector’s challenges and opportunities.

Also new for 2023 is Collision Repair Live, offering demonstrations from leading suppliers in the UK repair sector across paint and spray guns, polishing, plastic repair, dent pulling, welding and more.

Paint & Spray Live, courtesy of Masterflo UK, will give show visitors a chance to witness paint and spray demonstrations in action in the show’s fully ventilated and operational spray booth.

Other exciting new hubs include EV Parc in collaboration with the IMI (Institute of Motor Industry), where technicians can get hands-on under the hood and inside the body of EVs, gaining guidance from EV experts.

Modern Garage, in partnership with LKQ, will showcase how new technologies can be effectively incorporated into a modern workshop and moving towards a digital future.

A Student Talent and Recharge programme, in partnership with Autotech Group, will offer students CV writing tips and interview advice.

Two one-day forums will also be hosted for the first time this year: the Aftermarket Conference and Talent & Skills Conference.

The former will address and debate important issues facing the automotive aftermarket, while the latter will bring together industry partners and stakeholders to focus on solutions and steps businesses can take to gain, train and retain talent in the industry.

The Supply Chain Conference will also be hosted at the show, in association with the SMMT, to provide delegates with the insights required to confront challenges and identify opportunities in the UK automotive supply chain.

Topics will include electrification of the supply chain, light weighting, net zero and supply chain logistics.

What’s more, the Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation (IAAF) has announced it will be hosting its first Garage Awards in partnership with Automechanika Birmingham.

These awards will celebrate the very best of the garage industry and acknowledge the commitment and dedication that independent garages and technicians have made to ensuring affordable mobility in the UK over the past few years.

The Garage Awards are being held on Wednesday, June 7 at Hilton Metropole NEC, and nominations are now open and can be made here.

Kristan Johnstone, project director of Automechanika Birmingham organiser Messe Frankfurt, said: ‘The jam-packed schedule of training hubs and conferences are specifically targeted to all levels of the industry, offering real-world insight and technical advice on a whole host of topics.

‘Along with visiting our exciting roster of exhibitors, attendees also have a chance to experience some key takeaways – Automechanika Birmingham 2023 really does have something for everyone!’

Ticket registration for Automechanika Birmingham 2023 is open and a complimentary ticket can be claimed here.