Log in
BCA on laptop stock imageBCA on laptop stock image

News

BCA sees sales rise by 25 per cent during busy festive season

  • BCA reports a 25 per cent rise in sales over Christmas period compared to 2020
  • Auction group held daily sales between December 27 and December 31
  • Bosses now hoping for buoyant market in 2022

Time 29 seconds ago

Auction group BCA saw sales rise by 25 per cent over the festive period when compared to Christmas 2020.

The firm saw over 11,400 customers engaging with interest over its festive sales programme of online auctions.

The sales attracted over 2,500 different buyers and sold nearly 25 per cent more than the same week year-on-year.

Advert

BCA staged online sales every day between December 27 and December 31 before resuming a normal timetable January 2.

A range of fresh-to-the-market stock was also available online 24/7 over the Festive period via BCA Buy Now with new stock frequently added.

There was particularly strong buyer activity for used vans, with over 400 different LCV buyers purchasing between Christmas and New Year, underlining the on-going desirability of LCV product and the demand for vehicles to service the online shopping and home delivery sectors.

Stuart Pearson, BCA COO UK said: ‘The results show that a number of our buyer customers appreciated the opportunity to purchase vehicles throughout the festive period, replenishing stock and getting prepared for what we all hope is a buoyant market in 2022.

Advert

‘With the ongoing pressure on new vehicle supply, there is every expectation that used vehicle values will remain resilient and we’re seeing signs of demand warming up this week.

‘Many customers and retail consumers are now returning from what has been an extended break.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190