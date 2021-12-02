Log in
Ben partners with Wellonomics to boost employees’ health and tackle worries

  • Ben and Wellonomics working together on customised digital wellbeing platform for automotive businesses
  • Platform is scheduled for an official launch early next year
  • Firms will get monthly insight into employees’ wellbeing needs and can share tailored resources for support

Automotive charity Ben has teamed up with wellbeing data specialist Wellonomics to offer industry workers expert help on issues such as poor sleep, low mood and job worries.

A customised digital platform scheduled for launch in early 2022 will give firms the tools to review employees’ health and wellbeing via monthly online assessments.

The anonymised results will enable them to identify where their team may be struggling so that they can better support them.

That in turn will help address employee absence and high attrition rates, said Ben, as well as helping to improve the overall economic and emotional wellbeing of the company.

It will enable employees to confidentially assess their own health and wellbeing on a monthly basis – with instant access to tailored health and wellbeing content from experts to help tackle issues they may be struggling with and assist with general wellbeing.

Rachel Clift, health and wellbeing director at Ben, said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Wellonomics to produce this exciting new platform for our automotive industry.

‘This specially designed product is right at the cutting edge of care and will help us to reach even more people in our automotive community who need our support.’

Peter Yates-Round, co-founder of Wellonomics, said: ‘Having worked in the motor industry for a good many years and witnessing first-hand people struggling with mental health and wellbeing issues, we are delighted to know that our project with Ben will not only be helping those in our automotive family who need it most, but will also be providing a safe and confidential mechanism to help all improve general wellbeing.

‘It is fantastic to be able to give back to a community who have given me so much. The team at Wellonomics can’t wait to welcome automotive businesses on board next year.’

