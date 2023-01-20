BMW Group celebrates its best UK dealerships at fancy awards ceremony

BMW Group has kicked off the new year by celebrating the best of its UK dealer network at a fancy awards ceremony.

The firm selecting a range of winners in a wide variety of categories, including sales, marketing, used cars and sustainability.

An overall Retailer of the Year gong was also handed out for both BMW and Mini.

Among the winners was Rybrook Wolverhampton, which won the BMW Financial Services Award, and Lloyd Carlisle, which took home the prize for aftersales.

Westerly Exeter was a double winner, winning the highly coveted BMW Sales Award and the overall BMW Retailer of the Year title for 2022.

Bowker Group won the sustainability prize at the ceremony, which was hosted by TV’s Alan Carr and Edith Bowman.

Reflecting upon the achievements of retailers over the past 12 months Chris Brownridge, CEO of BMW Group UK, said: ‘Last year our Retail Network delivered best-in-class customer service whilst successfully launching a range of innovative new models.

‘I am incredibly proud of all our retailers as their agility and passion for our brands means that BMW starts 2023 as the fastest-growing brand for pure electric vehicles in the UK and every fourth Mini Hatch registered is a Mini Electric.

‘Tonight, we say thank you to each team for their hard work and dedication and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements with them.”

Simon Emery, head of business, Westerly BMW Exeter added: ‘I am incredibly proud of the Westerly Exeter team for winning both the BMW Retailer of the Year award and the BMW Sales Retailer of the Year award.

‘This really is down to all their hard work, dedication and passion for the job they do each and every day.

‘My entire BMW sales team set out their ultimate team goal of achieving the BMW Sales Retailer of the Year award following last year’s virtual event.

‘I know how much time and effort was put into 2022 by the entire team and I could not be happier for them.’

When it came to Mini, Soper won the very first ‘Mini App’ award, with Prentice Portadown taking home the win for Customer Service and Stephen James Woolwich for Best Improvement.

Cotswold Cheltenham, which also won in the Used Cars category, was named overall Mini Retailer of the Year 2022’.

Speaking at the awards, Federico Izzo, Director of Mini UK, said: ‘While dealing with turbulent times, our incredible retail network handed over 45,000 vehicles to customers in 2022.

‘I’m extremely proud of our Mini retailer teams; their resilience throughout the last 12 months has created a solid foundation as we begin a very exciting year for the Mini brand. Congratulations to all our winners this evening.’

On receiving the awards, Paul Neale, managing director of Cotswold Motor Group, added: ‘I am incredibly proud of the team at Cotswold Mini Cheltenham for winning Mini Used Car Retailer of the Year and also for winning the overall Mini Retailer of the Year Award.

‘It is great recognition for the whole team, who have passionately delivered the very best service for our customers, whilst consistently performing at the very highest level.

‘To be awarded Mini Retailer of the Year for 2022 is incredibly special for all the team.’

Main image: The team from Westerly BMW Exeter collecting their award from hosts Alan Carr and Edith Bowman

