BMW Group conducts major shake-up of UK sales division

BMW Group has carried out a major shake-up of its UK sales division with the firm today confirming four new appointments.

The group has made the changed in response to changing customer behaviours and in order to increase increasing focus on digital customer interaction.

As a result, BMW has identified a new role within the organisation, general manager – future retail.

The position has been filled by Gary Lewington, who began work today (Tuesday) reporting directly to Chris Brownridge, CEO of BMW Group UK.

Lewington has worked for BMW Group for 34 years and spent the last eight years working as general manager – national sales

He has been succeeded in that role by Rob East, who has led corporate sales for the BMW and Mini brands since joining the group in 2019.

Elsewhere, Steve Roberts has been appointed as general manager – corporate sales.

With over 25 years’ experience with BMW Group UK, he was previously in charge of Mini Corporate and Used Cars between 2017 and 2019.

Completing the changes is the appointment of Andrew Sargeant as manager – BMW sales development, reporting to Rob East and responsible for sales campaigns and incentives.

Commenting on the team appointments, Julian Jenkins, sales director at BMW Group UK, said: ‘I am delighted we are able to create a new role specifically focused on ensuring BMW Group UK remains at the forefront of our changing industry.

‘We have a wealth of experience within the team who have delivered exceptional quality of business, maximised market potential and steered our customers and retail partners through the challenging market environment of the past two years.

‘I am confident all four will continue their success in these new roles.’