BMW UK has named its highest performing dealers over the past 12 months with Douglas Park Hamilton taking the top gong.

For 2020, the annual Retailer of the Year Awards were held virtually for the first time and ‘celebrated the leadership, aptitude and adaptability of the BMW retail network, who brilliantly served new and returning customers throughout 2020’, BMW UK said.

‘Retailer of the Year 2020’ went to Douglas Park Hamilton after it impressed across a range of categories including aftersales, marketing and financial services.

Douglas Park Hamilton also took home the Regional Group Retailer of the Year award, the Aftersales award and head of brand at the group, David McBennett, received a personal award for his dedication to the industry and impressive leadership.

Owner Driver Retailer of the Year went to JKC; Sytner Group took the Marketing Award; PLC Retailer of the Year went to Sytner Coventry; Retail Sales was won by Cotswold Hereford; Rybrook Wolverhampton took the Financial Services award.

Graeme Grieve, BMW Group UK CEO, said: ‘It’s important that we recognise the incredible efforts of our retail teams after such a challenging year.

‘We launched a host of new and enticing models – including the BMW 4 Series Coupe – and our retailers rose to the challenge. Our dedicated teams ensured BMW customers received an outstanding experience, whether their interaction was face-to-face in the showroom, or virtual during lockdown periods.

‘I’m always proud of our retailers but over the past year they’ve demonstrated how important they are to the automotive industry and our customers.’

David McBennett, head of business, Douglas Park Hamilton, said: ‘Everyone at Douglas Park BMW is delighted with the recognition of our achievements, winning not only four category awards but also the ultimate accolade of BMW Retailer of the Year for the second time.

‘Whilst the team might have changed in the 19 years since we last won, I greatly appreciate the support, dedication and willingness to strive for unparalleled levels of service from everyone involved in the business and I am extremely proud of everything we continue to achieve together.’