Bowker Motor Group gives apprentices boost thanks to automotive technical skills partnership with college

Bowker Motor Group has partnered with Preston College to help apprentices develop automotive technical skills.

The youngsters will be taught various skills in their specific areas to develop confidence in carrying out maintenance and everyday repairs on vehicles, cars and motorcycles, as well as more complex diagnostics and servicing.

It will see the dealership group – which has BMW, Mini, BMW Motorrad and Porsche sites in Preston and Blackburn – working with the college to provide the apprentices with high-quality training, delivery and assessment.

This in turn should create a pipeline of industry-ready learners for Bowker.

Jonathan Rogan, head of business at Bowker BMW in Preston, said: ‘As a Lancashire-based family business, we are always looking for meaningful ways to invest in the county’s future.

‘Our new strategic relationship with Preston College is the perfect collaboration between two organisations who share the same values and vision for local learners.

‘We’re especially excited to bring the unique strengths of both organisations together.

‘Bowker Motor Group has a rich tradition of investing in local apprentices. We have several managers who started with us as apprentices.

‘With Preston College’s help, we can continue to create exciting careers and provide an even better learning environment for our apprentices.’

Mark Taylor, head of school for engineering and automotive technologies at Preston College, added: ‘With the relentless pace of change and the increasing number of electric cars, the automotive retail sector has witnessed considerable innovation over recent years.

‘Our partnership with Bowker Motor Group will help us to keep ahead of the game by offering real-life learning experiences with the latest automotive technologies in a commercial environment.

‘There’s no doubt that partnering with one of Lancashire’s most-famous family businesses will offer our apprentices the chance to deliver first-class outcomes whilst developing their skills in high-quality, technology-rich learning spaces.’

Pictured at top from left are Jonathan Rogan, apprentices Todd, Piers and Luke (no surnames were given), Mark Taylor, and the college’s engineering employer engagement and apprenticeship specialist Habib Shama