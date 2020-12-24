Dealers could benefit from a Boxing Day Bounce as buyers head online to search for their next purchase despite the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

That’s the view of eBay Motors Group as the firm has analysed online trends over the last two years and identified rises in used car search activity on Boxing Day.

It says when this is combined with ongoing underlying demand for cars in the run-up to Christmas, it indicates dealers could benefit from a significant increase in used car search activity this Boxing Day.

Historic research from across its portfolio shows visits increasing on Boxing Day, compared to Christmas Eve, by up to 77 per cent on Motors.co.uk, 53 per cent on Gumtree Motors and 15 per cent on eBay Motors.

‘Boxing Day is traditionally a busy day for the whole retail sector with Britons going online to search for bargains at the start of the post-Christmas sales,’ said Dermot Kelleher, Motors.co.uk’s head of marketing and business intelligence.

‘Clearly, with Covid-driven restrictions in place for this Christmas period, arrangements will be totally different for everyone with less travel, parties and events to attend.

‘We believe car buyers will use this as an opportunity to go online and our modelling shows how dealers could benefit from a welcome Boxing Day Bounce,’ he said.

Kelleher added: ‘It’s important for dealers to keep the visibility of their listings high at this time and continue to promote Covid-safe buying.

‘Although this year has been far from normal, we believe we’ll keep the tradition of consumers kick starting the car searching process once the turkey and mince pies are gone.’