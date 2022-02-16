Log in

Brazen car thief steals Vauxhall Astra from dealership forecourt in broad daylight

  • Coventry car dealership targeted by thief who stole Astra in front of stunned staff
  • Man posed as customer and asked to hear vehicle with the engine running
  • Thief sped away from Chana Car Centre as soon as the engine was switched on

A brazen car thief strolled into a used car dealership posing as a customer and stole a silver Vauxhall Astra in broad daylight, it has been reported.

CCTV footage at Chana Car Centre showed a man walking onto the forecourt and examining vehicles on Monday afternoon

He is then said to have gone inside and enquired about finance to a member of staff before asking to take a car for a test drive.

When the salesman declined, the thief changed tack and instead asked if they could turn on the engine of the Astra so he could hear it running.

However, as soon as the engine was on, he jumped slammed his foot down on the accelerator and sped away from the dealership.

The incident, which took place at around 4.20pm, left staff stunned.

A spokesman for the dealership told CoventryLive: ‘He came in posing as a customer asking about finance.

‘He asked for a test driving but the sales person declined.

‘He then asked to hear the engine running and once it was started, he got in the driver’s seat and sped off.’

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

