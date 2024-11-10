Log in
Briefing: Marshall Motor Group’s results, Auto Trader’s AI leap and car finance is back (mostly)

Time 1:38 pm, November 10, 2024

Car Dealer’s editor in chief James Baggott gives his take on the latest motor trade headlines in a packed subscriber-only newsletter.

In his Substack, he looks at Marshall Motor Group’s latest accounts (not pretty reading), talks about Auto Trader’s leap into AI and its latest profits, plus there’s a slow return to business for car finance providers.

Also featured in this week’s briefing:

  • Car industry on Trump’s win
  • October new car sales drop
  • Ford reacts to Polestar Capri comments
  • Car manufacturer profits tumble
  • Jaguar halts new car sales
  • IMDA’s seventh birthday
  • Lloyd Motor Group’s acquisition

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.



