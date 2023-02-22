Log in
Brindley Group to spend £2m on turning Kia showroom into eco-conscious site

  • Wolverhampton dealership to be demolished and replaced
  • Solar panels and extra charging points to be installed
  • Work will take about 10 months but the business will stay open throughout
Time 11:51 am, February 22, 2023

Brindley Group is to plough £2m into an eco-conscious redevelopment of its Kia showroom in Wolverhampton.

It’ll be demolishing the existing Penn Road showroom and replacing it with a state-of-the-art dealership.

The showroom will remain while the work – which starts in March – is carried out. It’s expected to take about 10 months to complete.

A temporary sales office will be on site, as will aftersales departments.

Chris Adams, operations director at the Car Dealer Top 100 group, said solar panels will be installed, along with more charging points for EVs.

He added that Brindley had spent more than £1.5m on charging points and solar panels over the past two years to future-proof its sites as EVs become increasingly popular.

Current Brindley Kia Wolverhampton showroom

The current Brindley Kia Wolverhampton showroom

The Penn Road dealership became a Brindley site in 1997 and has represented Kia for nearly two decades.

The Wolverhampton Kia site is one of two Kia dealerships run by the group, with the other in Tipton.

Other franchises represented across Brindley’s 11 sites are Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, MG, Volvo, Mazda and Maxus.

Pictured at top is how the interior of the new Wolverhampton showroom will look

