Fish Brothers agrees deal to represent Jaecoo and Omoda at state-of-the-art new showroom

Work is underway on a state-of-the-art new Jaecoo and Omoda showroom in Swindon after the brands agreed a franchise agreement with Fish Brothers.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm says it is hoping to open the new facility in early March, with the finishing touches now being applied.

The news was confirmed in a brief LinkedIn post from the dealer group, which also represents the likes of Nissan, Renault and Skoda.

A spokesman for the outfit said: ‘Works continue at our showroom ahead of our official launch in early March.

‘We are incredibly excited to bring Omoda & Jaecoo to our customers in Swindon and can’t wait to welcome you to our brand-new showroom.’

The development is the latest stage in Omoda and Jaecoo’s plans to crack the UK market.

The outfits, which are both sub-brands of Chery, are aiming to put dealers at the heart of that drive, as UK country director Victor Zhang explained in an interview with Car Dealer last year.

‘I think it’s one of our strengths here that we have made a lot of effort to get so many dealerships across the country,’ he said last September.

‘We have signed up 80 now, but not everyone is open because some are still in construction. Our target is 100 by the end of this year, but I think realistically speaking, I think maybe 80 to 90 will be good enough this year.

‘Maybe we can sign with 100, but as you know, not everyone can open the door.’

Earlier this week, the brands announced the appointment of Gary Lan as their new CEO in the UK.