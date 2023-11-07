Britishvolt staff haven’t been paid in four months as crisis deepens for would-be Aussie saviours

The future of failed battery factory start-up Britishvolt is hanging in the balance once again after it emerged that the firm’s would-be rescuer has failed to pay UK staff for the past four months.

Australian outfit Recharge Industries took over the outfit following its collapse earlier this year but the company has found itself embroiled in controversy ever since.

Back in June, Car Dealer reported that the firm’s offices had been raided as part of tax investigation by Australian Police.

Then, in August, we brought you the news that Recharge had still not made final its payment of £2.5m due as part of the takeover deal.

It has now been reported that amid ongoing financial uncertainty, Britishvolt staff have gone unpaid since July.

The BBC reports that more than half of the 26 staff members who stayed on following the company’s collapse have since left the outfit due to lack of payment.

Sources also told the broadcaster that Recharge has failed to meet pension commitments since the takeover and that staff have been locked out of computer systems, due to an IT contractor also going unpaid.

Owner David Collard has refused to comment on the claims but says the Aussie outfit is close to securing outside investment to keep Britishvolt affloat.

However, staff appear skeptical of his claims, with one describing them as ‘BS’.

Another added: ‘We’ve heard this time and time again since August.