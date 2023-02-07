Buying process and customer service sparked most complaints about EVs in 2022

Problems about buying an EV or the customer service that followed it sparked the most complaints about electric vehicles to the Motor Ombudsman last year, it was revealed today.

The automotive dispute resolution body said they comprised 41 per cent of the 503 complaints about EVs that it received last year – up by eight percentage points on 2021’s figure.

That was followed by 16 per cent relating to the vehicle’s chassis area.

For customers who submitted a dispute about buying an EV during 2022, 83 per cent were to do with a new car and 17 per cent stemmed from used models.

Some of the main problems reported by EV owners came from component defects and faults with the brakes, gearbox, suspension and tyres.

Software and electrical system glitches plagued 14 per cent of those who complained about an electric car last year – a similar proportion to 2021.

The vehicle interior wasn’t spared from technological errors either, with blank infotainment and wing mirror screens plus out-of-date sat nav displays among the issues, comprising eight per cent of complaints.

Peeling trim, missing specification, rattling dashboards and distorted sound from the in-car audio system also emerged as key drivers of disputes.

The level of complaints about exteriors went down by five percentage points last year from 11 per cent to six per cent, with bodywork damage, as well as missing and faulty external parts, generating discontent among EV owners.

Charging, battery and range issues made up the smallest proportion of EV complaints at five per cent each – down on 2021’s figures of 12 per cent, six per cent and seven per cent, respectively.

The charging problems mainly sprang from missing or faulty equipment that stopped the battery from being replenished.

Similarly, achieving a lower-than-advertised range on a full charge and not being told by sellers about the potential fall in range because of colder weather and the use of in-car systems were among the post-purchase frustrations.

Compensation (20 per cent) and a full refund (18 per cent) were the most-preferred resolutions to help bring EV disputes to a close.

The average amount sought by motorists was £9,400, falling by 12 per cent from the £10,700 figure recorded in 2021.

Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and MD of The Motor Ombudsman, said: ‘Encouragingly, concerns about electric vehicles which were brought by consumers to our dispute resolution service in 2022 made up less than one per cent of all the contacts received.

‘What our latest data has also shown, and mirroring last year’s trend, is that customer service and the purchase process have once again proved to be the main bones of contention for EV buyers and owners.

‘This means there remains a need for businesses to continue to ensure that their communications, sales and handover processes are comprehensive, fair and transparent.’

