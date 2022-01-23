Log in
Caffyns Audi in Angmering, Aug 2021Caffyns Audi in Angmering, Aug 2021

News

Caffyns looks to repeat success of Audi site relocation and move Volvo showroom to become its neighbour

  • Dealership chain wants to build 1,315sq m showroom plus workshop in Angmering
  • Planning application lodged with Arun District Council
  • If successful, the Volvo dealership will move from the Worthing borough
  • Pre-application advice from planners says development is acceptable in principle

Time 9 mins ago

Caffyns has lodged a planning application to move a Volvo showroom to become its neighbour with Audi.

A planning statement, prepared by Strutt & Parker and sent to Arun District Council, says the current dealership had outgrown its site in Palatine Road, Goring-by-Sea, which is in the borough of Worthing.

As such, the dealership chain said it wanted to repeat the success of the relocation of its Audi dealership from the Worthing borough to Angmering, which is in the Arun district, and move the Volvo showroom there as well.

The latest issue of Car Dealer Magazine is out now!

If the application is successful, the two-storey 1,315sq m showroom and workshop plus forecourt will go up on land east of Roundstone Lane and north of the Roundstone bypass in Angmering to the west of the Audi site, pictured, which retained the Worthing name when it moved.

The land Caffyns wants to use was originally given planning permission in May 2019 to be used as a temporary 67-slot overspill car park for the Audi showroom because of widening work on the A259, but ultimately it wasn’t needed, according to the statement.

Pre-application advice from the planning department said the Volvo development would be acceptable in principle.

The workshop will include an MOT and servicing bay, while the showroom will have space inside to display five cars.

Advert

Parking spaces would be provided for 69 vehicles for customers, the workshop and display.

The Audi dealership relocated from Broadwater Road in Worthing after permission was granted in October 2016 following an appeal.

Arun council said it would aim to come to a decision about the Volvo dealership by April 18 – the end of the statutory determination period – depending on planning committee schedules or ongoing negotiations.

Image: Google Street View

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190