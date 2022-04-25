Car dealer caught at 106mph in Peugeot 108 that was on its way to new owner

A car dealer was caught by police this morning (April 25) driving at more than 100mph in a customer’s car.

North Devon Policing Unit shared photos on Twitter this morning of a Peugeot 108 caught travelling at 106mph on the M5.

Figures from Peugeot show that the top speed of the 108 is 106mph when fitted with the 1.2 PureTech petrol engine.

According to the tweet, the car dealer was dropping the car off in Falmouth when he was spotted by the Roads Policing Unit.

The tweet said: ‘Just stopped Dave the car dealer dropping a customer’s car off to Falmouth at 106mph.

‘The new customer may want to let the little 1.2 [litre] engine cool down. Driver reported.’

Drivers caught speeding over 100mph will be referred to magistrates court and can be endorsed with six penalty points or even handed a driving ban.