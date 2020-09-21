The 100th edition of Car Dealer Live discussed the vital role women play in the sales process and why more women need to be in frontline sales.

Broadcast live on the Car Dealer YouTube channel on September 21, the show followed the results of a shocking new survey carried out by What Car? on behalf of Car Dealer that showed nearly 70 per cent of car buyers have never bought a car from a woman.

Rachael Prasher, managing director of Haymarket Automotive, publisher of What Car?, and Julia Muir, founder of the Automotive 30% Club – a movement designed to fill at least 30 per cent of automotive leadership positions with women by 2030 – discussed the survey findings and more with host James Batchelor.

Watch the interview in full by clicking on the main image.

