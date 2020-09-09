The Institute of The Motor Industry (IMI) will be appearing on Car Dealer Live today.

Broadcast live on Car Dealer’s YouTube channel from midday, IMI CEO Steve Nash will on the show chatting with host James Batchelor.

The pair will be discussing the state of the motor industry pre and post the worst of the coronavrius pandemic, where the UK is placed in the world for R&D and whether the industry needs government support in the battle against coronavirus.

Skills and apprenticeships will also be discussed in what’s set to be a fascinating show.

You can watch the interview from 12pm at the top of this post or you can get notifications every time we go live by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Click here for more Car Dealer Live shows

Last time on Car Dealer Live – What’s happening with the US car market?