Car Dealer Live will be all about car subscriptions today as Drover appears on the show.

Broadcast live from 12pm on the Car Dealer YouTube channel, the show will see host James Batchelor chatting with Drover’s chief marketing officer, Alex Rose.

Founded in 2015, Drover has become one of the leaders in car subscriptions in the UK. Unlike traditional car sales, subscriptions take a model already used very effectively in other sectors and treats cars as ‘a service’ that people pay for.

One monthly payment sees customers drive the car they want with everything included, all through a fully digital service.

The customer is approved online and the car is delivered to their house. And when the customer no longer wants the car or fancies a change, the car is picked up and taken back or swapped with another.

Car subscriptions have taken on a new popularity in 2020 as car buying habits have changed thanks to coronavirus.

Alex Rose joined the firm this year and will be familiar to Car Dealer readers, too. In the past he’s had spells at Carwow, Who Can Fix My Car, Google and BMW.

The pair will be discussing all of this and more; the show will be live and viewers can post their questions in the comments box on the YouTube page, or email beforehand (click here). Alternatively viewers can watch the broadcast at the top of this story from 12pm.