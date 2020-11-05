Data showing the number of cars registered in October will published at 9am this morning – and Car Dealer will analysing it live.

Broadcast on Car Dealer’s YouTube channel, the live show will feature ASE Global chairman Mike Jones chatting with James Batchelor about the data, giving viewers exclusive insight into the data.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) are expected to show new car registrations to be down by around three per cent in October.

It’ll follow a 4.4 per cent decline in the important 70-plate change month of September.

October’s data will be published on the first day of England’s four-week lockdown, which sees dealerships and forecourts closed.

As it’s a live show, viewers can post questions in the comments box on the YouTube page or alternatively the broadcast can be watched at the top of this story from 9am.

