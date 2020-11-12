Hybrid and electric cars are a growing market and it’s only going to get bigger as the UK heads towards the ban on sales of new vehicles with internal combustion engines – but how can dealers capitalise on it?

GoCharged – the first and only lead generation tool for the dealer network specifically for hybrid and electric cars – will be appearing on Car Dealer Live today at midday to talk about that and more.

Chief executive Tom Vickers will be chatting with James Batchelor on a host of subjects, including:

Why there’s a gap for GoCharged’s service in the market

How GoCharged can help dealers with lead generation and other services it provides

What else GoCharged does

You’ll be able to watch the interview at the top of this story.

