Hybrid and electric cars are a growing market and it’s only going to get bigger as the UK heads towards the ban on sales of new vehicles with internal combustion engines – but how can dealers capitalise on it?
GoCharged – the first and only lead generation tool for the dealer network specifically for hybrid and electric cars – will be appearing on Car Dealer Live today at midday to talk about that and more.
Chief executive Tom Vickers will be chatting with James Batchelor on a host of subjects, including:
- Why there’s a gap for GoCharged’s service in the market
- How GoCharged can help dealers with lead generation and other services it provides
- What else GoCharged does
You’ll be able to watch the interview at the top of this story.
