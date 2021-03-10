A car dealership has offered a cash reward as it attempts to hunt down a car stolen from its forecourt at the weekend.

Ford, Subaru and SsangYong dealer Lawrence of Kemnay, based near Aberdeen, believes the white Ford Ranger truck, is still being driven around locally.

The dealership said that the Ranger had dealership decals on its doors and is believed to still have them in place.

The theft took place at around 11pm on Saturday, March 6, when the white Ranger – registration SV20 YHJ – was taken from the dealership.

In a Facebook post, the dealership offered the public £500 for help recovering the stolen vehicle.

The post said: ‘Feedback so far via telephone calls and social media posts would suggest the vehicle is still being driven in the north east area with numerous sightings on Monday 8 March 2021.

‘Should the information lead to the recovery of the vehicle a £500 cash reward will be paid.’

The dealer’s Facebook page has 2.7k likes and the post has so far ben shared more than 270 times.

Anyone who has seen the car should call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 and quote incident number PS-20210308-0784, said the dealership.

Image: Stolen Ranger image from dealer’s Facebook page