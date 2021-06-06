Car Dealer Podcast: Rupert Pontin talks about what car dealers really make, current values and pricing stock correctly

Valuations expert and director of insight at Cazana Rupert Pontin joined the Car Dealer Podcast this week to talk about the big stories of the week.
From the margins customers believe car dealers make to when the used car market will slow down, there was plenty to cover in this week’s show.
Some of the biggest stories this week included David Beckham investing in electric cars to further semiconductor stats.
- Fiat to go all-electric by 2030
- Volkswagen Golf rose to the top in May’s best-sellers chart, as Ford Fiesta faltered
- Collecting Cars passes £100m in sales with world record Impreza
- Auto Trader director warns car dealers to stay on top of used car prices as they increase rapidly
- David Beckham invests in electric classic car firm Lunaz
- How much profit do car dealers make on new and used cars? Here’s the perception versus reality
- Semiconductor crisis makes its presence felt among buyers as 40 per cent say they’ll downgrade vehicle specification
- Stoneacre confirms it has bought RMB Automotive after we exclusively reveal rumours of takeover
- Used cars are selling in record time as eBay Motors Group reveals top 10 models flying off forecourts
- Trade Centre Group owner backs down and apologises after filmed row over £360,000 skatepark plan
