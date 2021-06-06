Log in
Car Dealer Podcast: Rupert Pontin talks about what car dealers really make, current values and pricing stock correctly

  • Cazana’s Rupert Pontin joins as guest judge on the podcast
  • This week big stories include car margins and how much dealers make, to pricing cars correctly
Valuations expert and director of insight at Cazana Rupert Pontin joined the Car Dealer Podcast this week to talk about the big stories of the week.

From the margins customers believe car dealers make to when the used car market will slow down, there was plenty to cover in this week’s show.

Each week on the podcast, Car Dealer writers James Baggott and Rebecca Chaplin invite an industry guest to judge who chose the best news stories in our quiz.

Some of the biggest stories this week included David Beckham investing in electric cars to further semiconductor stats.

To listen to this show or any others you can search for Car Dealer Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more.

Alternatively, you can click play below.

To find out more about any of the shows mentioned, you can find them here.

If you think anything was missed you can let us know by using the contact page, or if you’d like to appear on the show then please do get in touch.

