Used car prices have continued to soar as customers flock to dealerships following the reopening of showrooms, so it was only fitting we got Derren Martin back on the podcast.
The Cap HPI head of valuations shared some insight into the past few weeks and what has been causing these changes.
In this episode there are plenty of used car stories to talk about, and Derren offers his expertise on the subject.
However, as usual, there are plenty of other topics to cover too.
Huge survey reveals majority of motorists think EVs are too pricey and are unaware of government grants
JLR to pause production at Castle Bromwich and Halewood because of semiconductors shortage
JCT600 launches Approved brand for used cars with string of dedicated centres
Inchcape agrees sale of Russian dealerships for £70m to further focus on distribution
Used electric car supply is quite significantly exceeding demand, says Auto Trader
Generation Z is itching to spend its stockpiled cash on buying a car, new research finds
Subaru signs up two more dealers – with another seven in latter stage of joining and even more in pipeline
Video: Used car dealers including Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer head back to the physical auction halls
Mitsubishi dealer network ‘furious’ with way last remaining cars are being sold off by manufacturer
Used car sales leapt in March as the Top 200 most stocked dealers revealed in our exclusive list
Lucky escapes at dealership as customer crashes through front while in Yaris demonstrator
Tributes to Richard Parry-Jones continue as Marshall and Aston Martin update investors