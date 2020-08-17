New cars, used cars, the September plate change, why Car Dealer has gone digital and how time is running out to enter the Car Dealer Power awards – today’s Car Dealer Live was a packed show.

Broadcast at 12pm on the Car Dealer YouTube channel, today’s show featured host James Batchelor in conversation with Car Dealer founder James Baggott – you can watch it at the top of this story.

The pair chatted about the biggest stories on the Car Dealer website over the past few weeks, including why used cars are showing little signs of losing any popularity among buyers and why September is looking like it could be a big month for the motor trade.

Baggott also explained…

Why Car Dealer has transitioned from a printed magazine into a fully-interactive, digital publication

How the 2020 Car Dealer Used Car Awards will be held digitally for the first time

The future of the Car Dealer Expo, CDX

The groundbreaking Car Dealer Top 100 list, compiled by ASE Global and sponsored by GForces

…and why time is running out for dealers to submit their entries for Car Dealer Power 2020.

Fill out the Car Dealer Power 2020 survey here