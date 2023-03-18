Car dealer sees fraud trial in relation to £40,000 Porsche 911 Targa delayed

The trial of a car dealer accused of fraud in relation to the sale of a £40,000 Porsche has been delayed by the courts.

Ciaran Joseph Woods, 45, of Crawfordsburn, Maghera, Co Derry, is said to have defrauded a customer to whom he sold a 911 3.2 Targa.

At a previous hearing, on February 3, Coleraine Crown Court heard that Woods – who owns Woods 911 Ltd – claimed that the car was reliable and fully refurbished, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

However, the opposite is said to have been the case, with six charges brought under the Fraud Act 2006 and Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

It had been hoped that the trial would be heard on May 22 but a hearing earlier this week has now put paid to that plan.

Appearing at Coleraine Courthouse on Thursday (March 16), Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) alerted the judge to a ‘difficulty’ relating to a prosecution witness.

The witness in question was described as being ‘significant’ to the case and as such a further delay has now been granted.

A PPS representative told the court: ‘I don’t think I’ll have any further information for your honour before Easter, unfortunately.’

Car Dealer first reported on Woods’ case back in February. Charges include engaging in misleading commercial practices and fraud by false representation.

According to the charge sheet, it’s alleged that the 911 that Woods had agreed to sell for £40,000 would be completely restored.

However, it’s claimed that it wasn’t, thereby enabling Woods to make a gain for himself or another or to cause loss to the buyer or to expose him to a risk of loss.

The offences are all claimed to have been committed between January and August 2017. He denies the charges.

The case is next due in court for a review on April 21.