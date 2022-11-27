Car Dealer Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer to sell his very own Wheeler Dealers classic

With the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards now under 48 hours away everyone involved in the ceremony is hard at work applying the finishing touches to the big night.

Among them is Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, who is hosting the awards once again, but he may be using his stage time for more than just giving out gongs.

The room full of knowledgable petrol heads would also make the perfect occasion to promote the sale of a very special car from his private collection.

Mike is selling his 1978 Porsche 928 Auto which actually featured on the show back in 2005.

Bought as a low mileage restoration, the classic was dragged up to spec by former mechanic Edd China before being sold on at the end of the show.

Years later, the Used Car Awards host bought back the chocolate brown 928 and kept it as part of his impressive collection of motors.

Now though, he has decided the time is right to part with it and the Porsche has been commissioned via Classic Car Auctions of Warwickshire.

The German classic is being offered without reserve and next week’s Awards may provide the perfect opportunity to drum up some interest.

Mike said: ‘During Covid, the previous owner noticed that the car was now gaining popularity again due to an article I wrote on my website and contacted me as he wanted to sell the car.

‘I was delighted to get the car back and into my collection.

‘However, it does need the paint work addressed again and a few other cosmetic bits tidying up. Since I’ve had it, I’ve done lots of mechanical work, including new fuel, brakes, ignition, system and cured a few of the leaks, and I’ve been driving the car quite happily.

‘However, it’s now time to let the 928 go. I simply don’t have the time to get the paint work done, so I hope it can be enjoyed by a new owner.’

The sale, which takes place on December 10, also includes four other vehicles to feature on Wheeler Dealers down the years.

They are a 1985 Ford Fiesta 1.1 Popular Plus; a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG (R230); a 1963 Fiat 600D and a 1983 Vauxhall Astra.

