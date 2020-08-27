A car dealership in Perth has been forced to close for a day after three people working on the site tested positive for coronavirus.

Pentland Land Rover Perth, owned by John Clark Motor Group, closed its doors on August 20 and was deep cleaned, including the showroom, cars, workshop and valeting bay.

The showroom on Dunkeld Road, Perth, was reopened the next day and all staff have been tested for Covid-19.

A health board spokesperson told local paper, the Courier: ‘One member of staff and two contract workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

‘There was an immediate response to the cases which included extensive testing of individuals associated with the business and detailed contact tracing is under way.

‘All close contacts have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

‘As a precaution, the dealership chose to close its premises on Thursday, 20 August for a deep clean of all areas and vehicles.

‘The business reopened on Friday, 21 August and a subsequent inspection by environmental health officers found processes in place to be satisfactory.’

A comment on Facebook from Pentland Land Rover stated that this had been one case of a contract worker contracting the virus, which led to the testing of all staff and deep clean.

it is believed the statement was posted prior to the other positive tests coming through.

It explained: ‘We immediately took the decision to have all of our staff working on the site tested as a precaution, though none of them have shown any symptoms, and are being asked to adhere to social distancing guidance whilst at work.

‘We have had an external cleaning company come in to fully clean and sanitise the site in question, including the showroom, cars, workshop and valet bay.’

Car Dealer has contacted the dealership for comment.

Picture: Google Streetview