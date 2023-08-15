Car dealership worker is given six months to pay back thousands he embezzled from showroom

A car dealership employee has admitted pilfering more than £12,000 from where he worked.

Gordon Thomson embezzled the money from the Lloyd Land Rover showroom in Kelso between April and May 2019, according to a report on the Planet Radio website.

It cited court papers that said Thomson, 54, had been in a position of trust at the Scottish Borders dealership when he carried out the offence.

Appearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Thomson, of East Lothian, admitted embezzling £12,350 from the dealership, which is part of the Car Dealer Top 100 group Lloyd Motors.

Sheriff Peter Paterson delayed sentencing for six months to give Thomson the opportunity to pay back all the money, which was taken in separate amounts.

Thomson is due back at the court on February 26.

But the sheriff warned him that when he does return, he will still be punished.

