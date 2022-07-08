Car industry colleagues welcome to attend funeral for senior executive Jim Tyrrell

Funeral arrangements for former senior automotive industry executive Jim Tyrrell have been announced – and car industry colleagues are welcome to attend.

The service for the much-loved former managing director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK and executive chairman of SsangYong GB will be held on July 20 at 1.30pm.

The funeral will be at Christ Church, Lavern Road, Cheltenham and a reception will be held afterwards at the 1873 Lounge at Gloucester Rugby Club’s Kingsholm Stadium.

Tyrrell died from a sudden heart attack at his home in France on June 11 at the age of 60.

Friends, family and business associates are all invited to attend the service.

The family has asked if anyone has any pictures of Tyrrell that they send them to Sarah Marsh ahead of the funeral so they can create a display.

Anyone planning on attending is asked to email Marsh on [email protected] and state if they are planning on attending the funeral service, reception or both.

The family said: ‘No flowers, but donations to the following charities in memory are appreciated: Pompiers de France, The Alzheimer’s Society and Gloucester Rugby Community Charity.’

Tyrrell was a highly-regarded member of the motor industry who had previously held positions at Ford Motor Company, Mazda, Mitsubishi, SsangYong GB and its parent company Bassadone Automotive Group.

He leaves behind a partner and two daughters.

Nick Laird, who knew Tyrrell for 30 years and worked alongside him at Ford and most recently at SsangYong, told Car Dealer his death was ‘deeply sad’ when news broke of his death.

Lance Bradley, Tyrrell’s successor as managing director at Mitsubishi, said that Tyrrell was a ‘huge figure’ in the industry who will be much missed.

And Wheeler Dealers host Mike Brewer, who knew Tyrrell for more than a decade, also told Car Dealer he would be sorely missed.

Brewer said: ‘I once said to Jim that if he was a general I would follow him into battle as he was always so sure of what he was doing that there was never any doubt he would always win – there was no way he would ever fail.

‘Jim was a hugely talented man who took me around the world while he was at Mitsubishi and he was always so kind and generous.

‘It is abundantly clear from his automotive career how talented he was. He built Mitsubishi in the UK into a powerhouse and that was no mean feat.

‘I have great respect for him and have the deepest sympathies for his family, friends and colleagues.’