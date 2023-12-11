Car Quay – Used Car Dealership of the Year (Over 100 Cars) Winner 2023

Now, this award aims to celebrate the best of the larger used car dealerships – and our winner was an absolute cracker.

As stock increases further, the teams face conflicting pressures on their time, so our judges wanted to see proof of well-run dealerships and knowledgeable staff.

At winners Car Quay, based at Stenson Marina, Barrow-on-Trent, this was abundant in spades when our mystery shoppers called.

In addition to this category win, owner and founder Jamie Caple was named Dealers’ Dealer; and the business was highly commended in two other categories: Social Media User and Online Sales Experience.

In the ‘over 100 cars’ category, assessors were looking for a wide selection of high-quality vehicles for sale; professional and friendly customer service; and plenty of positive online reviews.

Caple said: ‘To be crowned Dealers’ Dealer of the Year was a humbling and emotional moment for me. It feels wonderful to receive recognition from colleagues and friends in the industry.

‘And as for our success in the ‘Over 100 Cars’ category – I couldn’t be more delighted! My team give their heart and soul to our business every day of the week and this award is for them.’

Awards night compere, the TV host and automotive industry legend Mike Brewer, said: ‘Congratulations to Car Quay. It’s a dealership that offers a truly unique experience and it’s clear to me that the team care passionately about looking after their customers.

‘Many other businesses would be thrilled to have their amazing online reviews.

‘The whole team should be truly proud of this achievement and congratulations in particular to Jamie Caple, a true champion of the used car industry.’