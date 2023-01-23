Car salesman could lose job after magistrates ban him for drink-driving

A car salesman faces losing his job after being caught over the drink-drive limit while heading to see a pal who’d been attacked.

Police in Carlisle spotted Richard Waller, 49, driving a Nissan Qashqai through a road that had a no-entry sign and stopped him further on, according to the News and Star.

A roadside breath test showed he had 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol and his lawyer, Andrew Gurney, told Carlisle magistrates that Waller had had a few post-work pints with colleagues and hadn’t intended driving.

‘But then he got a call saying that a close friend had been assaulted and he didn’t think twice. He set off straight away to see him,’ the newspaper quoted Gurney as saying.

Gurney added that Waller – who was praised on Trustpilot last month by a Lookers Carlisle Nissan customer for being a ‘great no-nonsense guy to deal with’ – was of previous good character, saying: ‘He’s embarrassed and humiliated to be here.’

He said a ban would probably cost Waller his job, reported the newspaper.

Waller, of Oswald Street, Carlisle, was banned for a year, fined £392 and told to pay a £157 surcharge plus £85 costs.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.