Log in
Breathalyser, via PABreathalyser, via PA

News

Car salesman could lose job after magistrates ban him for drink-driving

  • Richard Waller had been going to see friend who’d been attacked, JPs are told
  • Police stopped him after seeing him drive through road with no-entry sign
  • Breath test showed he was over the drink-drive limit
Advert

Time 10:15 am, January 23, 2023

A car salesman faces losing his job after being caught over the drink-drive limit while heading to see a pal who’d been attacked.

Police in Carlisle spotted Richard Waller, 49, driving a Nissan Qashqai through a road that had a no-entry sign and stopped him further on, according to the News and Star.

A roadside breath test showed he had 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Advert

He admitted driving with excess alcohol and his lawyer, Andrew Gurney, told Carlisle magistrates that Waller had had a few post-work pints with colleagues and hadn’t intended driving.

‘But then he got a call saying that a close friend had been assaulted and he didn’t think twice. He set off straight away to see him,’ the newspaper quoted Gurney as saying.

Gurney added that Waller – who was praised on Trustpilot last month by a Lookers Carlisle Nissan customer for being a ‘great no-nonsense guy to deal with’ – was of previous good character, saying: ‘He’s embarrassed and humiliated to be here.’

Advert

He said a ban would probably cost Waller his job, reported the newspaper.

Waller, of Oswald Street, Carlisle, was banned for a year, fined £392 and told to pay a £157 surcharge plus £85 costs.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51