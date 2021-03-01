A car salesman’s wife has raised more than £8,000 for charity following her husband’s shock stroke.

Dale Fry had a normal day at work at a car dealership in Llanelli, Wales, in July 2020.

That day the 36-year old dad of two had worked at West Wales Trade Sales Llanelli and came home to his family before going for a run.

However, that evening he went to bed with a headache and wife Katie Fry, 39, described how he appeared to be having a bad dream in the early hours of the morning.

He was talking gibberish and had slurred speech. Katie tried to wake him and feared he was having a stroke.

She acted fast and called the emergency services, but when they arrived in hospital her suspicions were correct.

Dale had to be airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he had to have life saving brain surgery and remained in intensive care for three days.

Katie was inspired by the care given to her husband and completed a 50-mile running challenge to raise money and awareness for the Stroke Association in January.

So far she has raised more than £8,000 and you can still donate on her charity Facebook page.

Katie told Wales Online: ‘We have a perfect little family, we’ve been married for 10 years and he is my soulmate – the love of my life and my best friend.

‘We would always talk about our future together but when this happened it was like we had lost everything.

‘It has been an awful seven months. It has been more awful he had it during this pandemic.’